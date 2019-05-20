If you're gonna come at Oprah Winfrey, you better have all your facts.

The beloved media mogul delivered the commencement address for the graduating class at Colorado College on Sunday, where she shook hands with all students receiving diplomas, and gave them all copies of her new book.

The 65-year-old billionaire celebrated the special day on Instagram with a snapshot from the graduation ceremony, showing her celebrating with a particularly excited student.

"I don’t know who this guy is but he sure is happy to graduate!" Oprah captioned the joyful photo. "I shook hands with all 571 members of @coloradocollege's Class of 2019 and gave them a copy of The Path Made Clear."

However, Winfrey's participation at the commencement ceremony garnered insults from some social media critics who drew comparisons between Winfrey's generous gift to the graduating students at Colorado Colleges and billionaire Robert F. Smith's announcement, who announced over the weekend, while speaking at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, that he would pay off the student loans for the entire Class of 2019.

“Should have paid off their student debt," one Instagram user snidely remarked in a comment on Winfrey's post. Apparently, the remark was not something the star was willing to let stand, and Winfrey shot back with some facts.

"Already paid 13m in scholarships. Have put over 400 men through Morehouse," Winfrey responded.





The critics' comment was quickly deleted as Winfrey's fans quickly came to her defense and pointing to her many past philanthropic efforts -- including a $500,000 donation to an after-school program at a high school in New Jersey this past weekend!

Recently, Winfrey also pledged $2 million to the Hispanic Federation and Flamboyant Arts Fund and their relief efforts in Puerto Rico following the devastating storms that hit the island in 2017.

For more on the latest news about the celebrated TV icon, check out the video below.

