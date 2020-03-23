While Oprah Winfrey is staying at home and social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, is keeping a safe distance self-quarantined in their guest house.

On Monday, Oprah joined Arianna Davis, Oprah Magazine's digital director, for an interview from her home in Santa Barbara, California, and gave fans an inside look at how she's holding up at home.

She explained how she's been keeping busy and staving off cabin fever, and revealed that Stedman is living in isolation in the guest house out of an abundance of caution. As it turns out, Oprah is particularly at risk due to a pre-existing medical condition.

"He's at the guest house, because you all know I had pneumonia late last year...I had just gotten off of antibiotics last week, because I had a bronchial infection," she explained, adding that Stedman also didn't take the outbreak as seriously as others when it first began, and was initially a bit more cavalier with his travels.

"Stedman did not arrive from Chicago until Thursday, he had been speaking in St. Louis... he'd been on planes," Oprah explained. "So Stedman is like, 'What's the procedure for coming home?' The procedure is… you ain't coming and sleeping in my bed!"

"Literally, he goes, 'I'm not?' And I go, 'Have you not been paying attention to the news? Social distancing does not mean you go and sleep in the same bed with the person! When you just got off American Airlines!'" Oprah added.

In the video shot by Oprah, fans can see Stedman leaning out the window of the their guest house and seemed to be in high spirits.

"The meals are dropped off at the door," Stedman said from the window with a laugh. "It's not too bad."

While Stedman hasn't tested positive for the virus, and doesn't show any symptoms, the pair decided that both of them staying in lockdown for the time is the best policy.

"My friends say 'Oh, isn't Stedman upset?' He's really not," Oprah shared. "He's happy to keep me safe."

Despite being on her own while having to shelter in place -- along with the rest of California and a growing number of cities and states across the country -- Oprah said that she's not having a hard time occupying her time and her mind.

"I'm never bored, because I always have myself," Oprah shared. "I never feel alone, have never felt alone, because I just love being with myself."

