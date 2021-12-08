'Orange Is the New Black' Star Jackie Cruz Is Expecting Twins With Husband Fernando Garcia
If Jackie Cruz's goal is to have four kids total, well, she's halfway there because the former Orange Is The New Black star and her husband, Fernando Garcia, are expecting twins!
"I’ve been holding this secret in my heart for a minute and I’m ready to share it with the world. Something that I have been working on with @i.man.fernando for a while, is finally happening. I love how organic and natural the entire process has been. 'I asked God for a Rose and he sent me a bouquet. 👯♂️," Cruz wrote on her Instagram, showing off her pregnant belly. "Thank you @pompigarcia for the stunning Oaxacan dress. ¡Viva Mexico! Does this make me Mexican? I have two half-Mexicans growing in my belly. 😂🇲🇽 🇩🇴."
Garcia also re-posted the beachside photoshoot. He captioned the pics, "Can’t wait to meet our 2 babies. Life is so beautiful. ✨🍃."
People, which first broke the news, reported that the 35-year-old actress had been working on having kids for a few years now, but fertility issues complicated things. Fast forward to now, Cruz tells the magazine the pregnancy has been a smooth sailing, adding that she and her husband left Los Angeles for Mexico to "detox a little bit and get away from all the stress."
Unbeknownst to Cruz, she was around three months pregnant while in the middle of detoxing. "I didn't even know and I didn't see it, but I was a little bit emotional," she says. "I just thought that was normal. I did miss my period, but I was just in the moment, nurturing my body, my soul, meditating and believing.
"Like, I would go to the ocean and pray to my God. ... And when I believed I was pregnant, I was literally pregnant and I didn't know," she adds, sharing she would like to have a big family. "If I could do this one more time and I have four. Once I give birth, I'll find out how to do this again.
Cruz married Garcia back in August 2020. It seems Garcia was eager to get the word out sooner rather than later because exactly one month before news of Cruz's pregnancy surfaced, Garcia posted a picture of himself on the beach kissing Cruz. He captioned it, "La familia lo es todo," which translates to "family is everything."
