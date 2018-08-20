It makes sense that a movie titled S.M.A.R.T. CHASE would feature a loooot of running, and in this exclusive clip, Orlando Bloom's Danny Stratton attempts to outrun police in China. Stratton is a washed-up private security agent tasked with escorting a priceless artifact out of Shanghai, when he is ambushed en route.

"The police must be tracking me," Stratton tells the partner on the other end of his earpiece, Ding Dong (played by Lei Wu). Realizing that there are too many officers to ditch the phone they are tracking, though, he decides, "I need you to land the drone. We need a safe place. No prying eyes."

Watch as Ding Dong, mid-bowl of noodles, uses his tech to orchestrate Stratton's escape. S.M.A.R.T. CHASE, from director Charles Martin (Counterpart), also stars Simon Yam and Skyscraper's Hannah Quinlivan and is in theaters and available digitally and on VOD on Aug. 31.

Universal Pictures Content Group

Watch the trailer for S.M.A.R.T. CHASE:

RELATED CONTENT:

How Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Making Their Relationship Work the Second Time Around (Exclusive)

Orlando Bloom Admits to Cate Blanchett That He Had a Crush on Her During 'Lord of the Rings' Filming

Orlando Bloom Stops ‘Killer Joe’ Twice to Tell Audience Member to Put Her iPad Away