Krysten Ritter is a woman with no memories in the new sci-fi series, Orphan Black: Echoes.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming series, Ritter's character, Lucy, wakes up on a couch, with a clipboard-wielding doctor (Keeley Hawes) watching over her.

However, the doctor avoids answering any of Lucy's questions about who she is, where she's awoken, what year it is, and what's happened to her. At first, the doctor only wants her to repeat a series of words: "Face, velvet, church, daisy, red."

It's not until Lucy fails to recognize a photograph of a baby that the doctor becomes emotional.

"Who are you?" Lucy asks again. "Do I know you?"

As it turns out, the doctor is Kira Manning, the daughter of Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany) from the original Orphan Black series. But that connection has yet to be explored.

All Kira will tell Lucy is, "You've had a procedure. The process may not have captured the subtleties of your long-term memory, but-"

"What the f**k are you talking about?" Lucy interrupts, going into a rage. "Why don't I remember anything? What is happening?"

Ultimately, Lucy has to be tranquilized, as Kira promises softly, "No one's gonna hurt you."

Watch the full clip below:

Echoes, set 37 years after the original Orphan Black series, follows a group of women as they "weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal."

In 2019, Maslany spoke with ET about revisiting the world years after the BBC America clone drama wrapped up its five-season run.

"It's a cool thing that the fans have remained loyal to the show in a way that's really awesome and bolstering. There were so many loose ends left unanswered in terms of the end of the series, and this is sort of a fun way to explore those and continue to expand the world," said Maslany, who was promoting Serial Box's audiobook series, Orphan Black: The Next Chapter, at the time. "The intention was to do something that the fans could geek out over... because the fans are the only reason we got to do the show in the first place."

Orphan Black: Echoes premieres June 23 on AMC, AMC+ and BBC America.

