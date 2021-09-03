Oscar De La Hoya has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The 48-year-old legendary boxer took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that he is in the hospital after contracting the coronavirus, and will have to cancel his upcoming comeback fight.

"What are the chances of getting COVID. I've been taking care of myself. This really, really kicked my ass," De La Hoya says from his hospital bed, before sharing another message in Spanish about how his chest hurts and is having trouble breathing.

In the accompanying message on the post, the athlete added, "Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend."

"Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, and I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support," he continued. "I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe."

The news comes as The Golden Boy was scheduled to make his return to the ring after over 12 years. He was set to go up against Vitor "The Phenom" Belfort on Sept. 11. After a 16-year career, De La Hoya announced his retirement from boxing in 2009.

De La Hoya had been documenting his return in the docuseries Legends.

"I never put closure on my career. I retired when I got my ass kicked from Manny [Pacquiao]. I retired thinking I should retire because I got my ass kicked," he admitted in a "Chapter 3" of the docuseries. "When it's time to hang them up, you know. I never felt that. I don't have to do this. I do it because I love it."

Many famous friends and family took to the comments section to wish De La Hoya a speedy recovery. His ex Shanna Moakler wrote, "You got this champ! We are rooting for you! 👊🏼💪🏼."

Prince Royce, Ricky Martin, George Lopez, Alejandro Sanz and many more sent supportive messages.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gene Simmons Tests Positive for COVID-19, KISS Postpones Concerts

Rev. Jesse Jackson Moved to Rehab Facility After COVID Hospitalization

Hilary Duff Contracts Breakthrough Case of COVID-19

Related Gallery