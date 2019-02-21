The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the "unique talents" who will introduce this year's Best Picture nominees during Sunday's Oscars.

Among the latest presenters announced is Barbra Streisand. The 76-year-old actress famously starred in the 1976 movie A Star Is Born and is expected to be introducing Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's Oscar-nominated movie of the same name at Sunday's ceremony. In 1977, Streisand won her second Oscar in the Best Original Song category for her "A Star Is Born" tune.

The triple-threat star celebrated her upcoming appearance at this year's Oscars by sharing a photo of herself from 1969, when she won Best Actress in a Leading Role for Funny Girl. "See you Sunday," she captioned the incredible moment.

In addition to Streisand, it was announced that Serena Williams, chef José Andrés, Dana Carvey, Queen Latifah, Congressman John Lewis, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah and Amandla Stenberg will also be presenting.

“Movies connect us all. They move us, and they create moments and memories that unite us,” said Oscars producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss in a statement. "We are thrilled to assemble this well-known array of film lovers to introduce and share their reflections on the Best Picture-nominated movies."

This news follows their announcement that Michael B. Jordan, Helen Mirren, Paul Rudd, Danai Gurira, Elsie Fisher, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Keaton, John Mulaney, Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Krysten Ritter and Michelle Yeoh had been tapped to present.

Previously, the Academy confirmed Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson.

Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu will also be on hand to help hand out awards.

Avengers stars Evans, Larson, Thompson, Bassett, Boseman and Jackson all being in attendance this year has fueled rumors that the Oscars are trying to reunite the cast members during the show. In addition, though it's not known if Clarke and Momoa are presenting together, their appearance could mark a Game of Thrones reunion.

