The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced some of the A-list stars who will be helping hand out Oscars on Hollywood's biggest night!



On Monday, Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu were all included. And this is just the first round of presenters, as more will be announced soon.

This news comes just days after the awards show revised its initial plan to only have two of the Best Song nominees perform during the telecast, “All the Stars” from Black Panther and “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. Now all five nominated tracks are going to get their moment, according to Variety.

Over the weekend, Bradley Cooper spoke with ET at the 71st Annual Directors Guild Awards about getting the opportunity to perform his film’s single alongside Lady Gaga, admitting that he’s a long way from ready for the live performance.

“Not at all,” he said with a laugh when asked if he’s prepared. “I’m going to have to prepare a lot.”



He also briefly discussed recently joining Gaga on stage in Las Vegas to perform their duet, much to the audience’s amazement.



“I didn’t have any preparation. That was just to see,” he shared. “That was an amazing experience. But no, I want to work and, like, rehearse [before the Oscars].”



