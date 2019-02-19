The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the latest round of A-list stars who will be helping hand out Oscars on Hollywood's biggest night!

The third round of presenters were announced on Tuesday and include Michael B. Jordan, Helen Mirren, Paul Rudd, Danai Gurira, Elsie Fisher, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Keaton, John Mulaney, Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Krysten Ritter, Paul Rudd and Michelle Yeoh.

"We are excited to welcome these amazing artists and filmmakers to the show," said show producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss. "They bring excitement, momentum, and elements of surprise to this year’s Oscars."

The news follows an announcement earlier this month that Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson would also take the stage to help present awards.



Previously, Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu were also confirmed to present.

Avengers stars Evans, Larson, Thompson, Bassett, Boseman and Jackson all being in attendance this year has fueled rumors that the Oscars are trying to reunite the cast members during the show. In addition, though it's not known if Clarke and Momoa are presenting together, their appearance could mark a Game of Thrones reunion.

