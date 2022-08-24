Oscars Co-Host Regina Hall Reacts to Will Smith's Video Apology (Exclusive)
Will Smith's shocking Oscars slap may have overshadowed her, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes' big night hosting, but Regina Hall seemingly holds no grudge.
At the premiere of her new movie, Me Time, ET's Kevin Frazier asked the star about Smith recently releasing a video, in which he apologized to Chris Rock, calling his behavior "unacceptable" and expressing his deep remorse. "I can say to all of you there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment," he told viewers in the video shared online in July. "There's no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."
Speaking to Frazier, Hall said, "Life happens."
Added the actress, "I always say any time I feel like someone genuinely, like you know, offering an apology -- I mean, what what can you say to that but thank you? I mean, it's great."
As for the Girls Trip star, fans can catch her in the new comedy -- in which Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart co-star as best friends reconnecting for a weekend -- when it drops Aug. 26 on Netflix.
"I always have fun with Kevin, and it was so great to work with Mark," she said. "I didn't get to have all the exploits on this one. You know, I had to keep 'em sane."
