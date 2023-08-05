A 17-year-old suspected of stabbing to death O'Shae Sibley -- who vogued and danced to Beyoncé's music at a gas station last weekend -- has been arrested and charged with murder as a hate a crime.

According to multiple reports, the teen turned himself in to authorities on Friday while accompanied by his attorney. ABC News reports, citing sources, that the unidentified suspect has been charged with murder as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon. The outlet reported the charges could change once the Brooklyn D.A.'s Office takes over the case.

On July 29, the 28-year-old dancer was killed while he and his friends were filling up at a gas station at around 11 p.m. in Brooklyn. One of his friends, Otis Pena, filmed the night out for a Facebook Live post.

"They were dancing," neighbor Beckenbaur Hamilton told CBS News. "They were filling up on gas, but they were voguing."

Per CBS News, surveillance video shows Sibley involved in a dispute with a group of people outside the Midwood gas station. Witnesses said Sibley and his friends were voguing to Renaissance -- Beyoncé's seventh studio album celebrating Black queerness and the ballroom scene where voguing originated -- when a man walked up to them and allegedly made homophobic comments. Police said the two groups of people argued, and that's when one man allegedly stabbed Sibley in his torso. One witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he tried to break up the argument.

O’Shae Sibley's life and beautiful spirit were cut short by homophobia. Bigotry can never take root in our city. Being a New Yorker means knowing and loving people of all backgrounds.



— Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) August 1, 2023

Shortly after his death, Beyoncé paid tribute to Sibley, a Black gay man, on her official website with a message that read, "Rest in power O'Shae Sibley."

Three days after the fatal stabbing, GLAAD released a statement in an effort to call attention to issues plaguing the LGBTQ community. While calling Sibney's death part of a "disturbing rise in violence and harassment," the organization added that "this cannot continue."

"No one should have to fear for their safety just for being themselves," GLAAD continued. "Politicians spewing lies and proposing policies filled with disinformation, and media repeating their false and dangerous rhetoric unchallenged, are creating an incredibly hostile environment that endangers all LGBTQ people and all queer people of color."

