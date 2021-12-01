Is there someone on your holiday shopping list who loves chic cookware? Perhaps they've been eyeing the all-in-one skillet and Internet sensation, Our Place's Always Pan? Well, Our Place has a ton of super stylish and functional kitchen essentials any home chef will love.

In addition to the viral Always Pan, Our Place offers the Perfect Pot, Spruce Steamer, dinner plates, bowls, drink glasses, knives and bundle sets that'll elevate anyone's cooking game and kitchen aesthetic (including yours if you want to treat yourself).

While the Always Pan acts as a fry pan, sauté pan, skillet, and more, the Spruce Steamer expands upon its capabilities, ideal for cheffing up everything from perfectly-cooked fish to never-mushy vegetables. It slots right into the Always Pan, sitting snugly on top of the spatula and sealing in steam. Our Place also expanded their line-up of kitchen essentials with the Knife Trio and Walnut Cutting Board.

Like a basic white tee you can style a million different ways, you can cover all your slicing needs with just three knives. The trio includes the Everyday Chef’s Knife for sturdy chopping and all-the-time use, a Serrated Slicing Knife for anything soft and squishy or hard and crusty, and the Precise Paring Knife for those tinier but very important tasks. Each knife comes in shades of the brand's iconic colors to complement your Always Pan and dinnerware.

All the knives are made from premium German steel for easier cuts and feature a handle with a grooved guided grip to show you where to hold each knife, according to Our Place. The Walnut Cutting Board, which is made from an American black walnut wood, comes equipped with a genius "juice trench" that keeps messes to a minimum by preventing spilling while chopping. With a completely flat second side that was beautifully designed to double as a serving board, the cutting board makes a great gift option.

Ahead, shop the cult-favorite Always Pan, along with a number of other top-rated kitchen essentials from Our Place. If you're still unsure on which Our Place product to gift, simply opt for an Our Place gift card.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Gift Card Our Place Gift Card Let your loved ones pick what they want from Our Place with a gift card. $50 AND UP Buy Now

The Always Pan Our Place The Always Pan Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you chef up just about anything in one pan. $145 Buy Now

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot One pot designed to replace multiple by doing everything from boiling to baking, crisping to steaming all in one. $165 Buy Now

Main Plates Our Place Main Plates We love the chic and simple look of these porcelain plates. $50 Buy Now

Drinking Glasses Our Place Drinking Glasses Add a subtle, retro-inspired touch to your dining room table this season. $50 Buy Now

Side Bowls Our Place Side Bowls Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly. $45 Buy Now

Precise Paring Knife Our Place Precise Paring Knife See that little step on the handle? It guides you to hold your knife like a pro. $40 Buy Now

Spruce Steamer Our Place Spruce Steamer Never have mushy food in this Spruce Steamer from Our Place. Get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper lines with your purchase. $30 Buy Now

