Our Place Has Perfect Gifts for the One Who Wants Chic Kitchen Essentials -- Always Pan, Perfect Pot & More

By ETonline Staff
Is there someone on your holiday shopping list who loves chic cookware? Perhaps they've been eyeing the all-in-one skillet and Internet sensation, Our Place's Always Pan? Well, Our Place has a ton of super stylish and functional kitchen essentials any home chef will love. 

In addition to the viral Always Pan, Our Place offers the Perfect Pot, Spruce Steamer, dinner plates, bowls, drink glasses, knives and bundle sets that'll elevate anyone's cooking game and kitchen aesthetic (including yours if you want to treat yourself). 

While the Always Pan acts as a fry pan, sauté pan, skillet, and more, the Spruce Steamer expands upon its capabilities, ideal for cheffing up everything from perfectly-cooked fish to never-mushy vegetables. It slots right into the Always Pan, sitting snugly on top of the spatula and sealing in steam. Our Place also expanded their line-up of kitchen essentials with the Knife Trio and Walnut Cutting Board

Like a basic white tee you can style a million different ways, you can cover all your slicing needs with just three knives. The trio includes the Everyday Chef’s Knife for sturdy chopping and all-the-time use, a Serrated Slicing Knife for anything soft and squishy or hard and crusty, and the Precise Paring Knife for those tinier but very important tasks. Each knife comes in shades of the brand's iconic colors to complement your Always Pan and dinnerware.

All the knives are made from premium German steel for easier cuts and feature a handle with a grooved guided grip to show you where to hold each knife, according to Our Place. The Walnut Cutting Board, which is made from an American black walnut wood, comes equipped with a genius "juice trench" that keeps messes to a minimum by preventing spilling while chopping. With a completely flat second side that was beautifully designed to double as a serving board, the cutting board makes a great gift option.

Ahead, shop the cult-favorite Always Pan, along with a number of other top-rated kitchen essentials from Our Place. If you're still unsure on which Our Place product to gift, simply opt for an Our Place gift card

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

Gift Card
our place gift card
Our Place
Gift Card
Let your loved ones pick what they want from Our Place with a gift card. 
$50 AND UP
The Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
The Always Pan
Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you chef up just about anything in one pan.
$145
Perfect Pot
Perfect Pot
Our Place
Perfect Pot
One pot designed to replace multiple by doing everything from boiling to baking, crisping to steaming all in one.
$165
Dinner for 4
Our Place Dinner for 4
Our Place
Dinner for 4
With this Our Place bundle, you have everything you need for a family dinner.
$290$250
Home Cook Duo
Our Place Home Cook Duo
Our Place
Home Cook Duo
Score the Perfect Pot and Always Pan Bundle for $60 off.
$310$250
The Knife Trio Bundle
Our Place Knife Trio
Our Place
The Knife Trio Bundle
Cover all your slicing needs with just three knives: Everyday Chef’s Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife and Precise Paring Knife. 
$170$145
The Fully Prepped Bundle
Our Place Fully Prepped Bundle
Our Place
The Fully Prepped Bundle
The Knife Trio plus a Walnut Cutting Board -- everything you need to make prepping easier and more joyful.
$265$230
Main Plates
Our Place Main Plates
Our Place
Main Plates
We love the chic and simple look of these porcelain plates.
$50
Drinking Glasses
Our Place Drinking Glasses
Our Place
Drinking Glasses
Add a subtle, retro-inspired touch to your dining room table this season.
$50
Side Bowls
Our Place Side Bowls
Our Place
Side Bowls
Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly.
$45
Everyday Chef's Knife
Everyday Chef's Knife
Our Place
Everyday Chef's Knife
Say hello to super controlled cuts from this new do-it-all knife. 
$70
Serrated Slicing Knife
Our Place Serrated Slicing Knife
Our Place
Serrated Slicing Knife
A handy sidekick for smoothly slicing through anything soft and squishy or hard and crusty. 
$60
Precise Paring Knife
Our Place Precise Paring Knife
Our Place
Precise Paring Knife
See that little step on the handle? It guides you to hold your knife like a pro. 
$40
Walnut Cutting Board
Walnut Cutting Board
Our Place
Walnut Cutting Board
A versatile, no-mess cutting board that captures all the juices while you slice and dice. 
$95
Spruce Steamer
Spruce Steamer
Our Place
Spruce Steamer
Never have mushy food in this Spruce Steamer from Our Place. Get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper lines with your purchase.
$30

