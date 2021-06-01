Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

PSA: There's an Always Pan sale happening at Our Place! Like a basic white tee you can style a million different ways, the Always Pan by the cookware startup is an über-versatile, space-saving cooking essential for your kitchen -- not to mention, a great gift option (heads up: Father's Day 2021 is on June 20).

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the Always Pan, now is the perfect time to save big on the Our Place staple before it's sold out (again). Because right now, the iconic cookware piece comes with a FREE set of four mugs. There’s no promo code necessary to take advantage of this deal; simply add the Always Pan to your cart and get $50 worth of handmade mugs for free.

With the bold claim of being able to replace almost all of your cookware, perhaps not since the Instant Pot has a seemingly simple kitchen tool caused such a...stir.

Unlike traditional cookware that serves one or two purposes, the innovative Always Pan delivers eight: a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula and spoon rest. That means you can fry, braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, boil, pour, serve and store to your heart's content.

To help perform all of those duties, it comes with a modular lid, a nesting beechwood spatula that tucks perfectly into the handle's integrated spoon rest and a stainless steel steamer basket. Each of the Always Pan's pieces is dishwasher-safe except for the wooden spatula, although we prefer to handwash these kinds of items.

The Always Pan is constructed differently from stainless steel cookware, too. This fry pan is made of a lightweight cast aluminum (rather than cast iron) that conducts and holds heat much better, and its nonstick ceramic coating free of PFOA, PTFE, lead and other potentially toxic materials.

Of course, it doesn't hurt that the Always Pan is a seriously good-looking piece of cookware. The ceramic coating is sleek and modern -- we'd happily leave this sitting on our stovetop when not in use, just to show it off. It comes in five colors to complement pretty much any kitchen: spice (pictured above and below), lavender, steam, charcoal and sage.

The Always Pan sale will last until June 1, but keep in mind that this is one popular kitchen piece. And based on how other events from Our Place have gone down, there's no doubt that most of the colors will sell out in a matter of days.

So, what are you waiting for? Shop Our Place's Always Pan below before you miss out on the brand's sale! And once you've added your favorite color to the cart, add some other pieces from Our Place in there while you're at it.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best-Selling Always Pan Maker Just Dropped Persian-Inspired Cookware

Everything You Need to Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home

Mother's Day Gift Guide: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty and More

The Best Mother's Day Gifts We Found on Amazon

The Best Mother's Day Gifts You Can Buy Online

Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts: Kindle Paperwhite, Flowers and More

Perfect Gifts for Your Mother-in-Law to Give on Mother's Day