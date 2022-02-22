Our Place Sale: The Always Pan and Perfect Pot Bundle Is $60 Off

Is there someone in your life who loves chic cookware? Perhaps you've been eyeing the all-in-one skillet and internet sensation, Our Place's Always Pan -- a favorite among celebs like Cameron Diaz and Oprah Winfrey. Or maybe you're just looking to upgrade your kitchenware after you've gotten a head start on spring cleaning. Well, Our Place has a ton of super stylish and functional kitchen essentials any home chef will love, and the brand's Home Cook Duo is currently on sale for $60 off.

If you've had the Always Pan in your shopping cart for a while, Our Place's latest deal might be the perfect excuse you need to check out. The Home Cook Duo includes the viral Always Pan and Perfect Pot, so you can cook a complete meal with this duo. Our Place offers plenty of other items that will elevate your cooking game and liven up your kitchen's aesthetic, such as the Spruce Steamer, dinner plates, bowls, drinking glasses, knives and bundle sets.

Beyond the Home Cook Duo, Our Place has deals on other items. The brand is also other savings on the Knife Trio, Fully Prepped Bundle and the Dinner for 4 set. For a limited time, you can also save $25 on the Knife Trio, $35 on the Fully Prepped Bundle and $40 on the Dinner for 4 set.

Dinner for 4 includes 4 porcelain plates, 4 nesting bowls and 4 stackable glasses -- all of which are hand-painted. Along with the dinnerware for 4, the set also includes the Always Pan. Since you can choose the color for each item, you can mix and match your Dinner for 4 set however you'd like. As for the other deals, the Knife Trio includes a set of Our Place's classic knives, and the Fully Prepped Bundle includes a set of knives along with a Walnut Cutting Board.

Like a basic white tee you can style a million different ways, you can cover all your slicing needs with just three knives. The Knife Trio includes the Everyday Chef’s Knife for sturdy chopping and all-the-time use, a Serrated Slicing Knife for anything soft and squishy or hard and crusty, and the Precise Paring Knife for those tinier but very important tasks. Each knife comes in shades of the brand's iconic colors to complement your Home Cook Duo and dinnerware.

All of Our Place's knives are made from premium German steel for easier cuts and feature a handle with a grooved guided grip to show you where to hold each knife, according to Our Place. The Walnut Cutting Board, which is made from American black walnut wood, comes equipped with a genius "juice trench" that keeps messes to a minimum by preventing spilling while chopping. With a completely flat second side that was beautifully designed to double as a serving board, the cutting board makes a great gift for yourself.

Shop a few more of ET's favorite kitchen essentials from Our Place.

The Always Pan Our Place The Always Pan Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you cook up just about anything in one pan. $145 Buy Now

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot The Perfect Pot is a singular pot designed to replace multiple by doing everything from boiling to baking, crisping to steaming all in one. $165 Buy Now

Spruce Steamer Our Place Spruce Steamer Never have mushy food in this Spruce Steamer from Our Place. Get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper lines with your purchase. $30 Buy Now

Dinner for 4 Our Place Dinner for 4 With this Our Place bundle, you have everything you need for a family dinner with this set. Did we mention that the 4 plates included in this bundle are hand-painted? $290 $250 Buy Now

Main Plates Our Place Main Plates We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates. $50 Buy Now

Side Bowls Our Place Side Bowls Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly. $45 Buy Now

Drinking Glasses Our Place Drinking Glasses Add a subtle, retro-inspired touch to your dining room table this season. $50 Buy Now

Precise Paring Knife Our Place Precise Paring Knife See that little step on the handle? It guides you to hold your knife like a pro. $40 Buy Now

Gift Card Our Place Gift Card Let your loved ones pick what they want from Our Place with a gift card. $50 AND UP Buy Now

