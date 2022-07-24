Right now, Our Place is holding its giant Summer Sale with can't-miss deals on the popular Always Pan, Perfect Pot, and more kitchen upgrades. Until midnight tonight, Sunday, July 24, you can take 20% off sitewide, including stylish cooking essentials from Selena Gomez's kitchenware collection and their new ovenware set. It's no secret that a sale like this is a rare occasion. The internet-famous cookware is known to sell out in seconds, especially in trendy colors like lavender and the new Acid green.

You can give your day-to-day essentials a much-needed refresh just in time to sit down for a good meal this summer with the people you love. It's not every day you find a single pan that can replace eight basic cookware essentials. An all-in-one skillet and internet sensation, the Always Pan is a favorite among celebs like Cameron Diaz and Oprah Winfrey. Even better, it is 20% off right now.

Always Pan Our Place Always Pan Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you cook up just about anything in one pan. $145 $116 Buy Now

If you're on the hunt for the perfect gift for a friend or for yourself, the Home Cook Duo is currently on sale for $65 off. The Home Cook Duo pairs the viral Always Pan with the Perfect Pot, so you can cook a complete meal.

Beyond pots and pans, Our Place offers plenty of other items that will elevate your cooking game and liven up your kitchen's aesthetic this summer season, such as the Spruce Steamer, dinner plates, bowls, drinking glasses, knives and bundle sets. The brand is also offering savings on the Knife Trio, Fully and the Dinner for 4 set.

Shop more of our favorite deals from Our Place's Summer Sale. If you're searching for more ways to freshen up your kitchen, check out the best cookware deals and top-selling appliances on sale right now.

Dinner for 4 Our Place Dinner for 4 With this Our Place bundle, you have everything you need for a family dinner with this set. Did we mention that the 4 plates included in this bundle are hand-painted? $290 $231 Buy Now

Precise Paring Knife Our Place Precise Paring Knife See that little step on the handle? It guides you to hold your knife like a pro. $40 $32 Buy Now

Spruce Steamer Our Place Spruce Steamer Never have mushy food in this Spruce Steamer from Our Place. Get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper lines with your purchase. $30 $24 Buy Now

Main Plates Our Place Main Plates We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates. $50 $40 Buy Now

Side Bowls Our Place Side Bowls Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly. $45 $35 Buy Now

Drinking Glasses Our Place Drinking Glasses Add a subtle, retro-inspired touch to your dining room table this season. $50 $40 Buy Now

