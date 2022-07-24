Shopping

Our Place Summer Sale: Last Day to Save 20% on the Always Pan and More Kitchen Staples

By ETonline Staff
Right now, Our Place is holding its giant Summer Sale with can't-miss deals on the popular Always Pan, Perfect Pot, and more kitchen upgrades. Until midnight tonight, Sunday, July 24, you can take 20% off sitewide, including stylish cooking essentials from Selena Gomez's kitchenware collection and their new ovenware set. It's no secret that a sale like this is a rare occasion. The internet-famous cookware is known to sell out in seconds, especially in trendy colors like lavender and the new Acid green. 

You can give your day-to-day essentials a much-needed refresh just in time to sit down for a good meal this summer with the people you love. It's not every day you find a single pan that can replace eight basic cookware essentials. An all-in-one skillet and internet sensation, the Always Pan is a favorite among celebs like Cameron Diaz and Oprah Winfrey. Even better, it is 20% off right now.  

Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
Always Pan

Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you cook up just about anything in one pan.

$145$116

If you're on the hunt for the perfect gift for a friend or for yourself, the Home Cook Duo is currently on sale for $65 off. The Home Cook Duo pairs the viral Always Pan with the Perfect Pot, so you can cook a complete meal.

Home Cook Duo
Our Place Home Cook Duo
Our Place
Home Cook Duo

Score the Perfect Pot and Always Pan Bundle for $65 off.

$310$245

Beyond pots and pans, Our Place offers plenty of other items that will elevate your cooking game and liven up your kitchen's aesthetic this summer season, such as the Spruce Steamer, dinner plates, bowls, drinking glasses, knives and bundle sets. The brand is also offering savings on the Knife Trio, Fully and the Dinner for 4 set

Shop more of our favorite deals from Our Place's Summer Sale. If you're searching for more ways to freshen up your kitchen, check out the best cookware deals and top-selling appliances on sale right now. 

Dinner for 4
Our Place Dinner for 4
Our Place
Dinner for 4

With this Our Place bundle, you have everything you need for a family dinner with this set. Did we mention that the 4 plates included in this bundle are hand-painted? 

$290$231
The Fully Prepped Bundle
Our Place Fully Prepped Bundle
Our Place
The Fully Prepped Bundle

The Knife Trio plus a Walnut Cutting Board — everything you need to make prepping easier and more joyful.

$265$212
Walnut Cutting Board
Walnut Cutting Board
Our Place
Walnut Cutting Board

A versatile, no-mess cutting board that captures all the juices while you slice and dice. 

$95$76
The Knife Trio Bundle
Our Place Knife Trio
Our Place
The Knife Trio Bundle

Cover all your slicing needs with just three knives: Everyday Chef’s Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife and Precise Paring Knife. 

$170$136
Precise Paring Knife
Our Place Precise Paring Knife
Our Place
Precise Paring Knife

See that little step on the handle? It guides you to hold your knife like a pro. 

$40$32
Serrated Slicing Knife
Our Place Serrated Slicing Knife
Our Place
Serrated Slicing Knife

A handy sidekick for smoothly slicing through anything soft and squishy or hard and crusty. 

$60$48
Everyday Chef's Knife
Everyday Chef's Knife
Our Place
Everyday Chef's Knife

Say hello to super controlled cuts from this new do-it-all knife. 

$70$56
Spruce Steamer
Our Place Spruce Steamer
Our Place
Spruce Steamer

Never have mushy food in this Spruce Steamer from Our Place. Get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper lines with your purchase.

$30$24
Main Plates
Our Place Main Plates
Our Place
Main Plates

We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates.

$50$40
Side Bowls
Our Place Side Bowls
Our Place
Side Bowls

Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly.

$45$35
Drinking Glasses
Our Place Drinking Glasses
Our Place
Drinking Glasses

Add a subtle, retro-inspired touch to your dining room table this season.

$50$40

