As the seasonal festivities of fall get started with Thanksgiving, our kitchens become the center of family gatherings and holiday hosting. If you're on the hunt for the best Black Friday cookware sales, Our Place kicked off their Black Friday Sale last week with savings on everything you need for a delicious meal with the people you love. Right now, shoppers can save up to 30% on everything from Our Place, including the bestselling Always Pan and Perfect Pot.

Shop the Our Place Sale

Our Place's biggest sale is a great opportunity to save on kitchen upgrades and gifts for the holiday season. Even the brand's newest releases like the Cast Iron Always Pan and the mini versions of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot are marked down. Stylish cooking essentials from Selena Gomez's kitchenware collection and Our Place's new ovenware set also make excellent housewarming and holiday gifts for the foodies and chefs on your list.

You can give your day-to-day essentials a much-needed refresh just in time to sit down for a good meal this fall. An all-in-one skillet and internet sensation, the Always Pan is a favorite among celebs like Cameron Diaz and Oprah Winfrey. It's not every day you find a single pan that can replace eight basic cookware essentials. Even better, The Always Pan is on sale for $95 — its lowest price ever.

Always Pan Our Place Always Pan Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you cook up just about anything in one pan. $145 $95 Buy Now

If you're on the hunt for the perfect gift for a friend or for yourself, the Home Cook Duo is currently on sale for $110 off. The Home Cook Duo pairs the viral Always Pan with the Perfect Pot, so you can cook a complete meal.

Beyond pots and pans, Our Place offers plenty of other items that will elevate your cooking game and liven up your kitchen's aesthetic this summer season, such as the Spruce Steamer, dinner plates, bowls, drinking glasses, knives and bundle sets. The brand is also offering savings on the Knife Trio, Fully and the Dinner for 4 set.

Shop more of our favorite deals from Our Place's Black Friday Sale. If you're searching for more ways to freshen up your kitchen, check out the best cookware deals and top-selling appliances on sale right now.

Mini Always Pan Our Place Mini Always Pan The mini comes with all of the convenient features of the viral Always pan: a stainless steel steamer basket, pour spouts, a spatula with a built-in rest, and more. $115 $75 Buy Now

The Perfect Pot Our Place The Perfect Pot Another game-changer from Our Place, the Perfect Pot does everything from boiling to baking and crisping to steaming. $165 $115 Buy Now

Mini Perfect Pot Our Place Mini Perfect Pot A smaller version of the 5.5 quart Perfect Pot, the mini has 2.5 quarts of capacity making it the ideal size for making rice, steamed veggies, and single servings of pasta. $125 $85 Buy Now

Dinner at Selena’s Our Place Dinner at Selena’s Get the bestselling 8-in-1 Always Pan, plus all the plates and glasses you need to throw together dinner parties with the ones you love — all in one of Selena Gomez’s signature favorite colors. $245 $169 Buy Now

Dinner for 4 Our Place Dinner for 4 With this Our Place bundle, you have everything you need for a family dinner with this set. Did we mention that the 4 plates included in this bundle are hand-painted? $365 $259 Buy Now

Precise Paring Knife Our Place Precise Paring Knife See that little step on the handle? It guides you to hold your knife like a pro. $40 $30 Buy Now

Spruce Steamer Our Place Spruce Steamer Never have mushy food in this Spruce Steamer from Our Place. Get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper lines with your purchase. $30 $22 Buy Now

Main Plates Our Place Main Plates We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates. $50 $37 Buy Now

Side Bowls Our Place Side Bowls Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly. $45 $33 Buy Now

Drinking Glasses Our Place Drinking Glasses Add a subtle, retro-inspired touch to your dining room table this season. $50 $37 Buy Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

