'Outer Banks' Renewed for Season 3 on Netflix

Outer Banks is returning to Netflix for season 3! The streamer announced on Tuesday that the teen drama has been renewed for a third season.

All of the show's series regulars -- Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten -- are set to return. In addition, Carlacia Grant, who had a recurring role in season 2, has been upped to series regular and will also return for season 3.

The show's creators, Jonas and Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke are all set to return as showrunners and executive producers in the third season.

ET spoke to some of the Outer Banks cast ahead of the series' season 2 premiere in July, where they spoke about the season's biggest cliffhangers, and what to expect in a possible season 3.

One of the biggest shockers of season 2 came with the reveal that John B's dad is alive, an outcome Stokes said he had an "inkling" about prior to reading the script.

"We left enough little Easter eggs, I felt like, in season 1, but we didn't know at the time, right? By the time we finished season 1, went into season 2, there was no conversation about his dad being alive," Stokes said of his character. "So when we got that script, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this changes everything. This whole journey.'"

"Then the fact that Limbrey and his dad know each other, I didn't know how to process. I felt like my internal circuits were just shutting down," he continued. "So I'm excited to see where it goes... I just think it opens so many doors, so I'm excited."

Stokes also told ET that he has questions about how the arrival of John B's father will "impact everything."

"How does that change John B's dynamic? Is he going to accept it? Is he not? Is he going to open up with his son about what he was doing and how he was involved with these people?" he questioned. "... What is this dynamic with John B and his father going to be like? He's been sort of manically chasing this idea of getting his father back and not believing that he's alive for a while. What does that do to your psyche when you finally realize that this whole sort of crazy, chaotic experience kind of comes to a close, because everything that you were chasing is actually real? It's alive. He is alive. He does still have his father."

John B and Sarah also decided to get married in season 2, which is sure to have implications in the third season.

"What does young love turn into? Is it going to be walking into the sunset, or are we going to see the honest two cents of what it's like to be young and in love and continue to see little things be wedged in between?" Stokes asked. "Part of me wants to see John B and Sarah be like an old married couple, sitting there, laughing about something really dumb."

Cline, Stokes' on-again off-again real-life girlfriend and on-screen wife agreed, telling ET at the time, "It'd be really fun in season 3, if we get one, to see them actually start to truly get to know each other in a very real sense."

Outside of John B and Sarah's storyline, Pope also had quite the season, something Daviss was "excited" and "ready" to tackle.

"I relate a lot to what Pope went through personally. I had a family member who was taken from us through racism. My great-great-grandfather was lynched," Daviss told ET. "That was kept from me when I was a kid. I didn't know until I was about Pope's age. I was 16 when my grandmother actually told me about it. It was like, 'Oh, well, you got to be careful because now that you're an adult, this and this.' And I was like, 'Oh, s**t, that's real.'"

Daviss, who added that he believes Pope "will get justice," also touched on Cleo (Grant), whom he believes is "a Pogue now."

"We'll see what happens with moving forward with the third season. I feel like Cleo is somebody Pope wishes he were like a little more," Daviss said. "[She's] just determined. She feels like she knows what she's doing. She's confident in herself. She's confident in her abilities. She doesn't care what other people think. I think those are attributes that Pope admires."

For more season 3 predictions and hopes from the cast, check out the video below.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Outer Banks are available to stream now on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Are 'Giving It Another Try,' Source Says

'Outer Banks' Cast Breaks Down Season 2 Cliffhangers & Teases Season 3

‘Outer Banks’ Season 2: Charles Esten Breaks Down Ward’s Cliffhangers! (Exclusive)

‘Outer Banks’ Cast on Kiara and JJ’s Future and Season 3 Hopes This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery