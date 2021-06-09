'Outer Banks' Season 2 to Premiere This Summer: Watch the First Teaser

It's almost time to return to the Outer Banks! Netflix announced on Wednesday that the sophomore season of its hit teen show will debut July 30.

The streaming service also released the first teaser of the second season, which shows some of the crew toasting John B. (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline), while the two in question, who are a couple in real life, are off on an adventure of their own.

As for what fans can expect from the upcoming season, Netflix says the series will pick up with John B. and Sarah "on the run -- and in over their heads -- in the Bahamas" following their near-death escape at the end of season one.

"New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and JJ (Rudy Pankow) rapidly escalate at home," Netflix teases. "The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive."

Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, the show's creators and executive producers, previously offered up a tease of their own.

"Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before. We've turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season one -- more mystery, more romance and higher stakes," they said. "It's a full throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride."

When ET spoke to Cline in November, she remained mostly mum about the plot of the second season, only confirming that "there is a micro time jump" and the cliffhanger "does get answered."

"[There's] the kind of shock where you turn the page... and you read that moment and you [gasp] and then your mind starts going a thousand miles a minute," she teased. "You're like, 'Oh my gosh, this is going to be so fun to shoot... This is gonna be fun and it's gonna be shocking to watch as well.'"

"I want people to watch this without knowing too much," she added. "I want people... going into it kind of blind, [but] the stakes are higher and the mystery gets deeper."

Season 2 of Outer Banks will premiere July 30 on Netflix.

