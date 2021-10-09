'Outlander' Releases First Season 6 Teaser Trailer
'Outlander' Cast Reveals Favorite All-Time Episode and What's to…
‘Lucifer’ Cast Reveals What They Stole From Set (Exclusive)
'NCIS’ Cast Teases What’s in Store for Season 19 (Exclusive)
Will Smith Gets Candid About Marriage, ‘Saturday Night Live’ Rev…
'Pretty Smart' Cast Reacts to Love Triangle Cliffhanger and Seas…
Adrienne Houghton Reveals 'The Real's Big Changes for Season 8 (…
‘The Goldbergs’ Cast Pays Tribute to ‘Pops’ George Segal in Seas…
Derek Hough Reveals the 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30 Conte…
Met Gala: Billie Eilish Channels Marilyn Monroe!
Saweetie Shows Lots of Skin in Crystal-Covered Look at Met Gala …
Met Gala 2021: Ciara Praises Natalia Bryant, Wears Russell Wilso…
Met Gala 2021: Maluma Gets Flirty With Donatella Versace on the …
Met Gala 2021: Kate Hudson Shows Off Engagement Ring on Red Carp…
Doja Cat Stuns in Six Outfit Changes at 2021 MTV VMAs
'New Amsterdam' Trailer Teases Max and Helen's Romantic Next Ste…
Lizzo Shares NSFW Reason for VMAs Absence on TikTok
Clint Eastwood on Acting at 91 in Latest Western ‘Cry Macho’ (Ex…
Max Harwood on Channeling Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande in ‘Everybod…
Wendy Williams Has COVID-19, Postpones Season 13 Of ‘The Wendy W…
Outlander won't return until next year for season 6, but Starz dropped the first teaser trailer, featuring brand new footage to whet everyone's appetite.
During a panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, stars Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Lauren Lyle, Cesar Domboy and John Bell appeared virtually to tout the upcoming season, while Sam Heughan, executive producer Maril Davis and author Diana Gabaldon were in person in New York City.
Season 6 kicks off following the dramatic events of the fifth season finale. Last time viewers saw Claire and Jamie, Claire had escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser's Ridge. With the threat of the Revolutionary War looming, Claire and Jamie must choose what is best for their family.
Watch the first teaser trailer for season 6 below.
Outlander returns in early 2022 on Starz. For more, watch below.
To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT:
Watch 'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Recite a Famous Poem
'Outlander' Bloopers: Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan Goof Off on Set
'Outlander' Cast Supports Sam Heughan After Online Abuse Revelation
'Outlander': Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin Dish on Musical Moments and Season 5 Struggles (Exclusive)