Ozuna is back at it. The 29-year-old singer released his latest hit "Tiempo" on Thursday along with a brand new music video for the track. The song's title translates to "time" in English.

Ozuna began teasing the tune earlier this month with multiple Instagram posts that appeared to reflect the meaning of the song. "It was all a matter of time," he captioned one video that showed footage from a previous trip to Chile. In a second post, he wrote, "Dedicale #Tiempo de calidad a tus hijos...," which translates to a message about the importance of spending quality time with your children.

"Tiempo" was written by Ozuna and follows the his collaborative LP Los Dioses with Anuel AA released earlier this year. The music video, directed by Fernando Lugo, follows Ozuna as he navigates various landscapes on land and water.

The release of "Tiempo" comes shortly after Ozuna was honored with the “Extraordinary Evolution” award at the Latin American Music Awards on April 15. Ozuna previously spoke to ET about how his life experiences inspire his artistry. "All the things that have happened in my life, good or bad, have helped shape me," he said in November 2019. "Todo a servido para bien.”

"Latin music is here to help breakdown barriers around the world," he added. "It’s encouraging to see how people from various cultures and ethnicities are loving Latin music.”

Meanwhile, just in time for Mother's Day, Ozuna will hold an exclusive virtual concert in collaboration with Spectrum Mobile™ on Friday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET. The concert will be available for 48 hours on Ozuna's YouTube channel.

