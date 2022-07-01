Joseline Hernandez is bringing the “Puerto Rican Princess” to the world of P-Valley. ET has an exclusive preview of the rapper and Love & Hip-Hop star appearing opposite Shannon Thornton in Sunday’s season 2, Keyshawn-centric episode.

In the clip narrated by Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan), Joseline plays Keyshawn’s “fairy godmother” as she offers Miss Mississippi some sage advice about hustling her way to the top. “You know, you remind me of me once upon a time. You’re goin’ to make it out of here because your belly’s growlin’,” Joseline says, before quoting Cardi B. “A hoe ain’t never cold.”

Starz

Written by creator Katori Hall, “White Nights” will take audiences back in time as they “learn the history of Mississippi,” including how Keyshawn started dating her abusive boyfriend, Derrick (Jordan M. Cox), and became an overnight sensation after collaborating with Lil’ Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson). And needless to say, it’s quite an unexpected ride.

Hernandez, meanwhile, is the latest guest star to blur the real-life hip hop and club scene with P-Valley’s Chucalissa, where The Pynk reigns supreme. Earlier in the season, Big Freedia made a cameo while Megan Thee Stallion is set to appear as Tina Snow in an upcoming episode.

When it comes to all the celebrity, all-star support for the series, Annan says it’s really inspiring. “Also, it’s affirming,” the actor continues. “It’s encouraging when people who have the platform reach out to those who are now stepping up to the pedestal. It’s a sharing of light, you know.”

P-Valley season 2 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

