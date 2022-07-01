'P-Valley' Preview: Joseline Hernandez Guest Stars as Keyshawn's 'Fairy Godmother' (Exclusive)
‘P-Valley’ Sneak Peek: Joseline Hernandez Guest Stars on Season …
Chris Pratt Fires Back at Internet Haters as He Clarifies Religi…
'Lightyear': Chris Evans on Taking Over Tim Allen's Iconic 'Toy …
Vera Wang’s Secrets to Staying Stylish & Youthful at 70
Tina Turner Makes Surprise Appearance Opening Night of Broadway'…
Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis | The Download
Kristin Cavallari Reacts to Heidi and Spencer Pratt's Second Pre…
How Bruce Willis Was Able to Continue Acting Amid Battle With Ap…
Queen Elizabeth Meets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter …
Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split (Source)
Dakota Johnson Describes 'Mayhem' Behind the Scenes of '50 Shade…
Royal Expert Says Prince William and Kate Still Have 'Lack of Tr…
Roe v. Wade Overturned: Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift and More Ce…
Kourtney Kardashian's Doctor Gives Her and Travis Barker Shockin…
Janet Jackson Reveals She Asked Justin Timberlake to Keep Quiet …
Olivia O'Brien Reveals Pete Davidson Broke Up With Her Over Text…
Cameron Diaz Unretires and Reunites With Jamie Foxx in First Fil…
Kim Kardashian Reveals Pete Davidson Passed Her Ultimate 'Boyfri…
Joseline Hernandez is bringing the “Puerto Rican Princess” to the world of P-Valley. ET has an exclusive preview of the rapper and Love & Hip-Hop star appearing opposite Shannon Thornton in Sunday’s season 2, Keyshawn-centric episode.
In the clip narrated by Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan), Joseline plays Keyshawn’s “fairy godmother” as she offers Miss Mississippi some sage advice about hustling her way to the top. “You know, you remind me of me once upon a time. You’re goin’ to make it out of here because your belly’s growlin’,” Joseline says, before quoting Cardi B. “A hoe ain’t never cold.”
Written by creator Katori Hall, “White Nights” will take audiences back in time as they “learn the history of Mississippi,” including how Keyshawn started dating her abusive boyfriend, Derrick (Jordan M. Cox), and became an overnight sensation after collaborating with Lil’ Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson). And needless to say, it’s quite an unexpected ride.
Hernandez, meanwhile, is the latest guest star to blur the real-life hip hop and club scene with P-Valley’s Chucalissa, where The Pynk reigns supreme. Earlier in the season, Big Freedia made a cameo while Megan Thee Stallion is set to appear as Tina Snow in an upcoming episode.
When it comes to all the celebrity, all-star support for the series, Annan says it’s really inspiring. “Also, it’s affirming,” the actor continues. “It’s encouraging when people who have the platform reach out to those who are now stepping up to the pedestal. It’s a sharing of light, you know.”
P-Valley season 2 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.
RELATED CONTENT:
'P-Valley' Dedicates Season 2 Episode to Hundreds of Police Brutality Victims
P-Valley Star Nicco Annan on Uncle Clifford Going Through 'Hell' in Season 2
'P-Valley' Creator Talks Cardi B's Support and a 'Haunted' Season 2