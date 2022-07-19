Padma Lakshmi Celebrates Daughter Krishna's Milestones in Rare Post

Padma Lakshmi is looking back on a year of firsts for her daughter, Krishna. In a post shared to Instagram on Monday, the food expert reflected on Krishna's major milestones in celebration of her 13th birthday.

"This year, Littlehands got her nose pierced, took her braces off, and celebrated her Bat Mitzvah!! A big year for my baby girl. 😍," Padma wrote alongside a photo slideshow of snaps from her daughter's big birthday party.

The post is a rare one for the Top Chef star, whose photos of the now-teenager are few and far between.

Padma shares Krishna with her ex, venture capitalist Adam Dell.

When ET spoke with Padma in March about season 19 of the Bravo cooking competition series, she marveled at how her daughter has grown up on the set of the long-running show,

"[She's] really grown up on the set of Top Chef," the host said. "I went back to work six weeks after I had her because they had to shut down the show and wait for me while I gave birth."

Ever since then, Krishna has often joined her mother while filming on location.

In addition to being on the set of Top Chef, Krishna also appeared on Taste the Nation during an episode about Padma and her family’s experiences as immigrants and how they relate to America through food. At the time, Krishna revealed to her mother that she prefers pancakes over dosas.

"I didn’t know what Krishna was going to say when I asked her if she liked one versus another," Padma told ET at the time. "Obviously, there was a little stab of pain in my heart, but it's hard to compete with sugar."

While "she likes experimenting in the kitchen," Padma said now it seems that Krishna is not interested in following in her mother’s culinary path. "She’s not like, 'Oh, I wanna be a chef.' She wants to be a singer."

