Palm Springs International Film Awards Cancels Gala Due to COVID Concerns
The Palm Springs International Film Society announced Monday that its annual Film Awards, which was to take place on Jan. 6, 2022, has been canceled.
In a statement, the organization says it will no longer be having the gala, which typically has about 2,500 guests and more than 1,000 staff in the room, "due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of the honorees, patrons, and staff."
However, the screening portion of the Palm Springs International Film Festival will still take place Jan. 7 through Jan. 17, and will require proof of vaccination and the wearing of a mask.
The Film Awards will partner with Entertainment Tonight to celebrate this year’s honorees with details to follow. Those who purchased tickets for the Film Awards will be reimbursed, and the event is expected to return in 2023.
