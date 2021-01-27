Pamela Anderson Marries Her Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst

Pamela Anderson is married! The 53-year-old actress and her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, tied the knot on Christmas Eve, Anderson tells DailyMail.com.

"I'm exactly where I need to be -- in the arms of a man who truly loves me," Anderson tells the outlet, before sharing all the details of her new man and their big day.

The couple wed at her Vancouver Island home after falling in love while in lockdown due to COVID-19. The ceremony, which featured gentle drums throughout, was performed by a local pastor and featured traditional vows from the couple. Anderson's bouquet included a blue hydrangea, an olive branch, roses, baby's breath, eucalyptus, an orchid and a pine bough.

During the ceremony, Qiyupelenexw from Snuneymuxw First Nation acted as a witness and sang the Paddle Song, which signifies a new journey. No guests were present due to the pandemic, but that was just fine with the bride. "We prefer to be ourselves," she says.

The couple and their property were blessed in a traditional cedar brushing ceremony.

In photos from the big day obtained by the outlet, Anderson and her new husband are all smiles. The black-and-white pics show Anderson in a vintage satin slip and soft blue silk ribbon corset from Lace Embrace, with a tulle skirt by Joanna Delaney Bridal, and a flowing Valentino veil. She completed the look by wearing Hunter boots under her dress, joking, "It's the Canadian in me."

Meanwhile, Hayhurst, a body builder, opted for a white button-up shirt and black slacks.

After the ceremony, the outlet reports that the couple celebrated with a two-tiered, homemade vegan cake that was topped with an antique handblown glass deer ornament to represent her love of animals and a snowy white carnation which symbolizes pure love.

While they can't travel just yet for a honeymoon, Anderson feels as if "every day is our honeymoon."

Prior to saying "I do," the couple met each other on Vancouver Island at the start of lockdown last year. They have been together 24/7 since. "This one year together has felt like seven – like dog years," Anderson quips, adding that she and her husband are a "natural fit."

The couple has spent their time in quarantine renovating her home and helping a local animal sanctuary.

"I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families' blessing, everyone we know is happy for us," she says. "I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle."

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and Rick Salomon. In February 2020, Anderson had an intimate wedding ceremony with Jon Peters, but they split up 12 days later. The couple never filed the legal paperwork for their marriage certificate, Anderson later confirmed.

Back in May, Anderson told The New York Times that she "absolutely" hoped to tie the knot one more time in her life. "Just one more time. Just one more time, please, God," she said. "One more time only. Only!"

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan McCain and Pamela Anderson's Fight Over Wikileaks on 'The View' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Pamela Anderson Wants to Get Married 'One More Time' After Jon Peters Drama

Why Pamela Anderson Does Not Like the 'Baywatch' Movie

Pamela Anderson's Ex Claims He Paid Off Her Debt During 12-Day Marriage

Related Gallery