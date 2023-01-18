Pamela Anderson Reveals the One Rule She and Tommy Lee Had in Their Marriage
Tommy Lee ‘Respects’ Pamela Anderson Telling Her Story in Upcomi…
Lisa Marie Presley's Family Shares Update on Public Memorial Ser…
Chelsea and Cole DeBoer Say Exiting 'Teen Mom' for HGTV Feels Li…
Kanye West's Alleged 'Wife' Bianca Censori: Everything to Know A…
Todd and Julie Chrisley Report to Prison to Begin Serving Tax Fr…
Lisa Marie Presley: How Twin Daughters Are Being Supported by Fa…
James Marsden on ‘Comforting’ Christina Applegate at First Award…
Todd and Julie Chrisley Having 'Tough' Time Before Reporting to …
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West's Alleged New Wife (So…
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood 'Focused' on Their 14-Y…
Julie Chrisley Slams Jen Shah and Reacts to Getting More Prison …
Jeremy Renner's ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Co-Star Hugh Dillon Shares …
EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Knight Opens Up About Hiding His Sexuality A…
Lisa Marie Presley Seemed to Struggle at Golden Globes Ahead of …
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Buried at Graceland, Elvis Estate to St…
Jenna Dewan on Why She Turned Down Daughter's Request to Be in a…
Lisa Marie Presley Crashes Austin Butler’s Golden Globes Intervi…
Kristen Bell on Secret to Her and Dax Shepard's Marriage (Exclus…
Pamela Anderson is looking back in her personal rear-view mirror.
After others have tried to recreate her history, the Playboy icon is taking her story into her own hands this month, releasing a memoir, Love, Pamela, and appearing in a Netflix documentary, Pamela, a Love Story, both out on Jan. 31.
According to memoir excerpts published by People, Anderson is revisiting her infamous marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, calling their rocky, on-and-off relationship the "only time I was ever truly in love."
And, according to Anderson, the two had just one rule: "We had fun," she writes, "and our rule was no rules."
Today, the Baywatch alum and rocker are no longer married, but they remain co-parents to their two sons, Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25. While the exes are not in each other's life in the same way anymore, it seems Lee still has her back when it comes to setting the record straight on their history -- including weathering the theft of their private sex tape. "I respect her for telling her version," he told ET, "because the version they told was somebody else’s version."
RELATED CONTENT:
Pamela Anderson Reveals If She's Ever Watched Her Stolen Sex Tape
Pamela Anderson Addresses Stolen Sex Tape in Documentary Trailer
Pamela Anderson's 'Love Story' Doc Gets Release Date: See 1st Photos
Lily James 'Can't Wait' to Watch Pamela Anderson Tell Her Story
Related Gallery