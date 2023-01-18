Pamela Anderson is looking back in her personal rear-view mirror.

After others have tried to recreate her history, the Playboy icon is taking her story into her own hands this month, releasing a memoir, Love, Pamela, and appearing in a Netflix documentary, Pamela, a Love Story, both out on Jan. 31.

According to memoir excerpts published by People, Anderson is revisiting her infamous marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, calling their rocky, on-and-off relationship the "only time I was ever truly in love."

And, according to Anderson, the two had just one rule: "We had fun," she writes, "and our rule was no rules."

Today, the Baywatch alum and rocker are no longer married, but they remain co-parents to their two sons, Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25. While the exes are not in each other's life in the same way anymore, it seems Lee still has her back when it comes to setting the record straight on their history -- including weathering the theft of their private sex tape. "I respect her for telling her version," he told ET, "because the version they told was somebody else’s version."

