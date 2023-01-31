Pamela Anderson is looking back on some of her life's most defining moments in her new Netflix documentary, Pamela, a Love Story. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Anderson and her son, Brandon Lee -- who helped produce the film -- at the film's premiere Monday, where the pair discussed the infamous stolen sex tape, redemption and family.

"Well, it's very, very touching. Very emotional. I mean, he's such a great kid, and so creative. And really, just put this whole thing together," Anderson said of her eldest son's work on the film. "He's really ... it was the reason it all kind of happened. This all feels so meant to be, it's like this divine timing. It feels surreal to me, but I'm very proud of him."

Meanwhile, Lee -- the son of Anderson and rocker Tommy Lee -- called it a "great honor" to be a part of his mother's story.

"I think for me, it was just a great honor ... to be able to tell it in any way possible," he shared. "I never thought I'd be in this position ever, nor did I really ever want to be, so I think it more to me just kind of felt like a duty and something I had to do, and I'm happy we did it."

"It's a great chapter, and I think it's going to put a very painful, and a lot of very formative years behind us as a family and her, and only up from here," he added. "We'll see what happens."

Anderson called the documentary her "true story" and reflected on Lee feeling that he had a duty to tell it.

"That makes me feel, you know, sad as a mom that -- you never want to be a burden to your kids -- but he is a creative force, so he just took it on as kind of like a project and did such a great job, and he convinced me to do this," she said. "So, I thought, 'You have all the archives, you can do whatever you want. I just want no say in the matter and let's see what happens.'"

Lee did comment on him and his younger brother, Dylan, speaking out about his parents' sex tape in the documentary. Brandon noted in the doc that he wishes his mother would have fought to monetize it in a way that benefited her career.

"I think in a lot of ways, I just wish that instead of, you know, that moment being a very traumatic moment that took so much from us, that she would've benefited some sort and I think the money really has nothing to do with it," he clarified to ET. "I just think that if someone's going to be, you know, putting videos of you or your family or anything all over the internet that you own, you should benefit from that. And I think that doing that without that is wrong. And I think that that was never the intention to benefit from it, but of course, since obviously, countless people are benefiting, potentially hundreds of millions of dollars from it, I think that it would've only been fair."

The doc comes on the heels of Anderson's new memoir, Love, Pamela, which was also released on Tuesday. One excerpt from her memoir that made headlines is Anderson claiming that her Home Improvement co-star, Tim Allen, once flashed her. He "opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even," she claims in her memoir.

Allen has denied Anderson's allegation and recently told the Daily Mail, "Everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way."

However, Anderson stood by her claim on Monday, telling ET, " No, you can't make that kind of stuff up."

As for Anderson's memoir and documentary both dropping on the same day, Anderson again called it "divine timing."

"We never planned on releasing these two things together by the way. I was writing my book, my memoirs, and Brandon also convinced me to do that -- he can talk me into anything, and so we just decided to release everything on the same day, just because it was already happening," Anderson shared. "So, like I said, this feels like kind of a surreal, divine timing, redemptive, feeling. It just feels surreal."

Pamela, a Love Story hits Netflix Tuesday Jan. 31.

