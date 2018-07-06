Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie Comes Out as Pansexual

Brendon Urie has come out as pansexual.

In a new interview with Paper magazine, the last remaining member of Panic! At The Disco gets candid on his sexuality.

"Yeah, I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don't care," the 31-year-old singer, who has been married to Sarah Orzechowski since 2013, reveals. "If a person is great, then a person is great. I guess this is me coming out as pansexual."

"I'm married to a woman and I'm very much in love with her, but I'm not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person," he adds. "I just like good people, if your heart's in the right place. I'm definitely attracted to men. It's just people that I am attracted to."

Urie says it was "never weird" for him -- being young, in the spotlight and coming to terms with his sexuality -- though he thinks he made a few people around him "uncomfortable."

"When somebody gets uncomfortable about me doing what I used to call 'stage gay,' it kind of presses me to want to do it more," he admits. "For our first headline tour, I would go up to Ryan [Ross] our [former] guitar player, and like kiss him on the neck or kiss him on the mouth and he would be so mad. I was like, 'I just want to kiss you bro.' I would hang out with friends and after five or six beers we're just kind of like smooching on each other. People just get hammered and fool around."

"Barsexual. People get offended by that," he adds. "I've said things without thinking about it -- not trying to be offensive. I need to apologize for that. I'm of the, 'It's not what people say, it's what they do and who they are.'"

Midway through the interview, Urie reacts to all the fans who credit him for helping them embrace their own sexuality.

"I wrote this song 'Girls, Girls, Boys' about my first threesome when I was 15 or 16. That song was about my first threesome, but [the fans] made it about coming out and accepting who you are as person which I thought, what a way better message,'" he says. "Taking this thing that I wrote about and then changing it to be more inspiring for your own purposes, what a beautiful idea."

Urie also recalls going to his first gay bar when he was 17, with former Panic! guitarist Ryan Ross.

"I got in underage technically," he remembers. "We played a show somewhere in Texas. These two girls invited us out and she knew the bouncer so we just got in. I remember just being hit on all night and it was awesome. I was getting drinks all night. These guys would just come up and I was like, 'I'm flattered but I'm not interested but thank you.' They were like, 'We'll get you interested sweetheart.' I was just like, 'This is dope.'"

Read the full interview here, and watch the below for the latest on Panic! at the Disco.

