Parasite star Song Kang-ho leads the cast of the South Korean thriller, Emergency Declaration, which hits U.S. theaters this Friday, and only ET exclusively premieres an intense first look from the pandemic drama.
The film, which made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last year, kicks off when a terroristic threat that goes viral online and Korean authorities discover that a suspect has recently boarded an international flight bound for the United States. When a healthy passenger on the same flight suddenly dies a gruesome death of unknown cause, panic erupts both in-flight and on the ground. With decreasing fuel and international refusals to offer aid, the captain and crew will be forced to take unprecedented emergency measures in an attempt to save the lives of their passengers.
Song plays Detective In-ho, who races to get in contact with his wife (played by Secret Sunshine's Jeon Do-yeon) in ET's exclusive clip. After canceling a trip to Hawaii with his wife due to work, In-ho reports to the station as usual. But after coming across a video message in English threatening a terrorist attack on a plane, he prays that the suspect isn't on the same Hawaii-bound flight as his wife.
Unfortunately, as the devastating clip scene unfolds, his worst fears come true and with the plane already en route to its intended destination, In-ho is fighting against the clock as he vows to resolve the impending emergency and keep it from becoming a tragedy so everyone aboard -- and his wife -- can return safely.
Squid Game's Lee Byung-hun also stars in the thriller, alongside Kim Nam-gil (Those Who Read the Hearts of Evil), Kim So-jin (The King) and Im Si-wan (Run On, Misaeng). The King's Han Jae-rim directed the film.
Emergency Declaration hits U.S. theaters Friday, Aug. 12.
