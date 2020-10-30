Paris Jackson is continuing to follow in the footsteps of her late dad, Michael Jackson.

The 22-year-old model and singer has signed with Republic Records and released her first-ever solo track, "Let Down," on Friday. The song was written by Paris and produced by Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull.

"I feel so many emotions," Paris said of releasing the track. "I'm excited, I'm nervous, mostly grateful and happy."

"The freedom to create, not being told what to sing and how to sing it, what to write; it’s awesome," she added. "It's a gift, it's a blessing."

Paris also released a haunting music video for the song on Friday, which opens with her wiping a solo bloody tear from her eye. "Head hanging down, shredded evening gown. Eyes painted black, a tragic paperback," she sings. "You were my all, and now I fall to the ground. You hit the wall and now I crawl underground."

"Let me down again, break me, flush me down the drain," she continues. "Let me down again."

Watch the video, executive produced by Eli Roth and directed by Meredith Alloway, below:

"Let Down" paves the way for the release of Paris' first full-length solo album, Wilted, which is set to arrive on Nov. 13. It follows the self-titled five-track EP she released with The Soundflowers earlier this year.

Back in June, Paris admitted in her Facebook Watch docuseries, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, that she felt "pressure" to uphold her father's legacy. In footage of her singing and playing guitar in a recording studio, she told vocal coach Mauli B. at the time that she was having trouble fully letting herself go when performing -- confessing that it's the "shadows" of her father stopping her from getting to the next level.

"As a teenager, I wouldn't really allow myself to be a musician, if that makes sense," she said. "I played guitar and I sang, and I wrote songs from a young age, but it wasn't until I met Gabe that I started calling myself a musician."

"It feels good to know that people will hear our music and see me as I am," she added. "This is the first opportunity I've been able to share my journey in my own way."

Hear more in the video below.

