Paris Jackson has a message for tabloids.

The 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson took to Twitter on Wednesday to dispel reports that she's made an official statement regarding the controversial Leaving Neverland documentary. Paris called out a Gay Star News tweet that stated, "Paris Jackson believes her father, Michael, is innocent of sex abuse claims."

"I actually haven’t made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life," Paris tweeted, adding. "You guys are reaching a bit. At least this wasn’t a disgusting and attacking article though."

She followed up the tweet with another, writing, "Y’all take my life more seriously than I do. Calm yo tittaaaaysss."

i actually haven’t made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life. you guys are reaching a bit. at least this wasn’t a disgusting and attacking article though. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 7, 2019

y’all take my life more seriously than i do. calm yo tittaaaaysss — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 7, 2019

The tweets come after HBO aired Leaving Neverland on Sunday and Monday. The film, broken into two parts, detailed allegations of sexual abuse leveled against the late music icon, and featured interviews with accusers James Safechuck and Wade Robson.

In the documentary, Safechuck and Robson -- now married adults with sons of their own -- claim they engaged in sexual relationships with Jackson that started when both were underage, 10 and 7 years old, respectively. Through on-camera interviews, they recall how they each first met the music icon and later, became closer and closer with the pop star.

The special received a slew of mixed reactions, from dedicated fans who question the reliability of the two men, while others spoke out to express their support for Safechuck and Robson.

Since its debut at this year's Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Leaving Neverland was met with immediate backlash from Jackson's family, who slammed the production in the press repeatedly. Paris, however, hadn't spoke out about the film.

The Jackson estate also filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO ahead of its premiere, calling the documentary "unvetted propaganda to shamelessly exploit an innocent man no longer here to defend himself."

For more on Leaving Neverland, and the allegations presented by Safechuck and Robson, watch the video below.

