Paris Jackson is taking a stab at becoming a scream queen!



The 21-year-old actress stars in a new sneak peek of Scream: Resurrection, the new iteration of the MTV show, which is now moving to VH1 and promises plenty more thrills and chills.



In the clip, Jackson plays Becky, a girl preparing some food in the kitchen while clad in a robe. When she’s in the middle of slicing a tomato, the phone rings. What begins is a short-lived game of cat-and-mouse that is destined to remind fans of Drew Barrymore’s brief appearance in the original 1996 film.



Although it’s a wrong number, the caller claims to be conducting a survey. However, in no time, the caller pops the classic question: “What’s your favorite scary movie?” At this point, a figure runs past her window, giving Becky a good scare.



She quickly hangs up on the caller, but seconds later someone rings her door bell. Once again, this rattles Becky, causing her to slice her thumb. When she opens her front door, someone wearing the classic Ghostface mask is waiting for her.

Fans of the original film know that Barrymore’s character’s fate is extremely gruesome. Thankfully, that isn’t the case here. When the masked stranger goes to stab her, his knife folds in on itself when it hits her chest – but still elicits a scream from Jackson.



That’s when viewers realize that it’s Halloween night and this is a trick-or-treater with a toy knife. Becky, reprimands him with a clever line: “Careful, I paid a lot for these bad boys.”



Soon after, the kid grabs a piece of candy from a pail and scurries off into the night as Becky calls after him: “Happy Halloween, punk.”



Season 3 of the series will be focusing on Deion Elliot (RJ Cyler), a football star whose tragic history comes back to haunt him and his friends.



Besides Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Keke Palmer, Tyler Posey, Tyga, Giorgia Whigham, Jessica Sula, C.J. Wallace and Giullian Yao Gioiello will be appearing in the six-part mini-series.



Scream: Resurrection debuts at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 8 on VH1.



Check out the new promo up above.

