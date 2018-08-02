Patrick Dempsey and Wife Jillian Return to the Spot They Got Married to Celebrate Their Anniversary

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink have been married for 19 years!

Dempsey and Fink, both 52, took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the huge milestone. The Bridget Jones's Baby star got especially sentimental in his post, showcasing the couple's return to the spot where they tied the knot almost two decades ago.

"This spot 19 years ago, today," the former Grey's Anatomy star wrote alongside a pic of him kissing his bride in front of a gazebo. Clad in a black polo, dark jeans and white sneakers, Dempsey looks incredibly in love with Fink, who opted for a blue shirt and denim shorts for the photo.

Fink, a professional makeup artist, shared a snap of a beautiful, rustic bouquet of flowers from her loving husband. "Gorgeous arrangement! Happy 19th Anniversary @patrickdempsey 💕💕💕," she captioned the shot.

The parents of three -- 16-year-old Tallula and 11-year-old twins Darby and Sullivan -- nearly called it quits in January 2015, when Fink filed for divorce. They officially reconciled in November 2016, though, and have been sweet and PDA-filled ever since.

"You've got to keep at it," Dempsey told ET in 2016. "You've got to communicate, and stay open and not get lazy. And not give up. And lots of sex!"

