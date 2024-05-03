Paul McCartney Hilariously Responds to Fan Shout-Out 60 Years Later

Paul McCartney is making one fan's day! Sixty years after a fan expressed her love for the Beatles singer, McCartney responded to the sweet message with one of his own.

In a TikTok posted on Friday, a black-and-white throwback video shows a fan excitedly saying, "Paul McCartney, if you are listening, Adrienne from Brooklyn loves you with all her heart."

Cut to present day and McCartney himself responds, saying, "Hey, Adrienne. Listen, it's Paul. I saw your video. I'm in Brooklyn now. I'm in New York. I finally got here. We got an exhibition, a photo exhibition. Come along and see it."

In the caption, McCartney addressed Adrienne once again, writing, "And Adrienne from Brooklyn if you are listening, Paul McCartney from Liverpool loves you too."

He then wrote about what brought him to New York, revealing, "60 years after The Beatles arrived in New York on their first trip to America, Paul's photographic record of 'Beatlemania' is now on display at @Brooklyn Museum! Visit the 'Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm' exhibition, open until August 18th."

The sweet post came a month after McCartney found himself in the news thanks to Beyoncé's cover of The Beatles' 1968 song, "Blackbird," which appeared on her album, Cowboy Carter.

In an Instagram post about the cover, McCartney revealed that he was "so happy" with Beyoncé's take of his track.

"I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place," he wrote. "I think Beyoncé has done a fab version and would urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out. You are going to love it!"

McCartney went on to reveal that he spoke to Beyoncé on FaceTime, sharing, "She thanked me for writing it and letting her do it. I told her the pleasure was all mine and I thought she had done a killer version of the song."

"When I saw the footage on the television in the early 60s of the black girls being turned away from school, I found it shocking and I can't believe that still in these days there are places where this kind of thing is happening right now," McCartney wrote. "Anything my song and Beyoncé’s fabulous version can do to ease racial tension would be a great thing and makes me very proud."

Watch the video below for more on McCartney.

