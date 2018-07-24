Paul McCartney Recreates Iconic 'Abbey Road' Album Cover in Fun Video

Paul McCartney is walking fans down memory lane!

The 76-year-old Beatles member was spotted on the famous Abbey Road in London, England, on Monday. While there, he treated the mass of fans gathered to a recreation of The Beatles' famous cover -- which shows McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon strolling in a straight line across the road -- from their 1969 album, which was named after the famous street.

McCartney posted the nostalgia-inducing video documenting his historic walk -- which was filmed by his daughter, Mary McCartney -- to his Instagram account. Wearing maroon pants, a white button-up and a blazer slung over his shoulder, the musician even opted to put on shoes this time around -- unlike in the original photo.

🎥@maryamccartney #PaulMcCartney #EgyptStation #AbbeyRoad A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) on Jul 23, 2018 at 5:23am PDT

McCartney's 48-year-old daughter also posted two angles of the video to her own Instagram account. "Why did the Beatle cross the Abbey Road," she quipped in the caption.

Back in June, after five months of planning, McCartney appeared on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" segment.

"We shot for about five hours because we really threw everything at him. We visited the house he grew up in, he left when he was 21 and he hadn't been back in since then. He showed me where he wrote 'She Loves You' with John Lennon. He sang 'Penny Lane' down Penny Lane," Corden exclusively told ET at the time. "It's epic. We've cut it down as much as we can and it's still I think, like, 23 minutes."

