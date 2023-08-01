Paul Reubens was world famous for his role as Pee-wee Herman. To his friends, he was renowned for his thoughtful birthday wishes.

As Reubens' longtime pals, colleagues and fans grappled with the news of his death on Monday, a common theme appeared among their tributes on social media. The late comedian apparently had a habit of firing off endless birthday memes and videos on each friend's special day.

"Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE," Conan O'Brien tweeted.

Ricki Lake shared one of the personalized videos she most recently received from Reubens in honor of her birthday last September. In the clip, Reubens speaks directly to camera as he gushes over his longtime friend, calling her "beautiful inside and out."

"I am choosing to share this personal video my friend, of almost three decades made for my birthday. Paul Reubens was one of my absolute favorites. Such a unique and incredible creator and talent but also a gracious, loyal and absolutely hilarious friend. The world will not be the same without him," she captioned the post.

Eric Stonestreet shared a similar video he received on his birthday, also last September.

"Paul Ruebens [sic] would send 20 funny gifs to me on my birthday. I know I was just one of the many people he made feel special on their birthday. I’m thankful I was one of them," the Modern Family alum wrote. "This was his last bday message to me. I’ll keep it forever. Rest In Peace Paul. You were 1/1."

Paul Ruebens would send 20 funny gifs to me on my birthday.

Jimmy Kimmel noted that Reubens "never forgot a birthday" in his remembrance.

"Paul Reubens was like no one else - a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time. He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him," the Jimmy Kimmel Live host tweeted.

Author Andrew Mayne shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Reubens' unique birthday tradition.

"Sad to hear about the passing of Paul Reubens," he tweeted. "Paul kept birthday reminders for everyone he knew and would send you a kind message or funny joke to celebrate. I watched him send a dozen in one sitting. He was a very thoughtful person."

Sad to hear about the passing of Paul Reubens.



Paul kept birthday reminders for everyone he knew and would send you a kind message or funny joke to celebrate. I watched him send a dozen in one sitting.



Jane Lynch posted a screenshot of a gif she received from Reubens on her birthday.

"Paul sent everyone he knew multiple birthday gifs all through out their special day," the Glee star revealed. "Mine was Just a few weeks ago. July 14. I got a bunch via email too. Goodbye sweet, friend."

Patton Oswalt also shared a series of hilarious screenshots of his own.

"On my birthday this year, Paul sent me — and I mean he did this ALL DAY — GIFs of people getting hit in the face with cake. Miss you, man," he wrote.

Reubens died Sunday after a private battle with cancer, it was announced on Monday. He was 70.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," read a statement on Reubens' official Instagram account.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit," the statement continued. "A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

The Instagram post also included a posthumous statement from Reubens, himself.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years," Reubens' comment read. "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

Watch Paul Reubens' First ET Interview as Pee-wee Herman in 1984 (Flashback)



