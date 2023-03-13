So who didn't make the cut? There was a bit of an uproar online on Sunday over the late stars who didn't end up featured in the 2023 Oscars "In Memoriam" segment.

While this year's tribute to those stars we've lost was moving and emotional -- featuring a tearful introduction from John Travolta and a powerful performance of "Calling All Angels" by Lenny Kravitz -- glaring omission of some big-name stars shook up some viewers at home.

Anne Heche -- who died following a fiery car crash in August at the age of 53 -- was not a part of the segment, despite her many film roles.

Also absent from the televised tribute was longtime film veteran Tom Sizemore -- who died on March 3 at age 61, two weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm that left him hospitalized.

One of the most surprising omissions was that of Charlbi Dean, who died on Aug. 22 at age 32, given that dean has a prominent role in Triangle of Sadness, which was nominated for three Oscars at this year's ceremony.

Other stars who were notably missing from the broadcast's tribute segment included screen veteran Paul Sorvino, Tremors star Fred Ward, comedian Gilbert Gottfried, beloved comic actor Leslie Jordan, actress Cindy Williams, longtime journalist Barbara Walters and Lisa Marie Presley, who collaborated with director Baz Luhrmann on his Oscar-nominated biopic Elvis.

In an effort to defend their choices, and honor all the stars who have died this past year, the show directed viewers to the longer In Memoriam tribute on their website, but many fans were confused and upset about the decisions that went into choosing who to honor during the show itself.

Following the blaring omission of Sorvino, his widow, Dee Dee Sorvino, released a statement to ET, expressing her disappointment with the Academy.

"Paul Sorvino was one of the greatest actors in cinematic history in Hollywood. It is unconscionable that he would be left out of the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars," she said. "It’s a three-hour show, they can’t give a couple more minutes to get it right? Paul Sorvino gave decades to this industry and was loved by all. Paul was not the only deserving soul left out, and a QR Code is not acceptable. The Academy needs to issue an apology, admit the mistake and do better. Paul Sorvino deserves better, the audience deserves better, is the Academy so jaded they forget people who are loved, who have given their hearts to this industry? Shame on the Academy if this is not corrected. Mistakes are made, this was a big one. Please do something to make it right."

The Goodfellas star's daughter, Mira Sorvino, also slammed the Oscars for leaving her father out of the televised broadcast.

"It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out. The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!!" she tweeted.

she was the lead in a best picture this year and you dont add her to the in memoriam?!?! RIP charlbi dean pic.twitter.com/TUEYoG4CSZ — sugar lips (@iamsugarlipsss) March 13, 2023

Pretty wild how Charlbi Dean from best picture nominee TRIANGLE OF SADNESS was missing from the In Memoriam segment: pic.twitter.com/Eqk2oCJJ6g — Reyna Cervantes (@Jfcdoomblade) March 13, 2023

The Oscars not including Sacheen Littlefeather in the In Memoriam section is so disrespectful after what they put her through. pic.twitter.com/jUUUrs77uS — Matt Acuña (@Acuna_Mattata) March 13, 2023

How could @TheAcademy not include Fred Ward during the In Memoriam segment?!



That man deserved more respect! Even outside of #Tremors.



They even left out Tom Sizemore, another #StampedeEntertainment alum who played Milo in Heart and Souls. #RIPFredWard@The95Oscarspic.twitter.com/TEq8Ni6xiU — The Tremors Saga (@thetremorssaga) March 13, 2023

Because The Academy left her out of their #InMemoriam; over 30 feature films, half of which were studio films. #AnneHeche, one of the most daring actors and a true trailblazer. #Oscars2023#AcademyAwards2023pic.twitter.com/ZpiLYCJzen — Adam J. Yeend (@AJYeend) March 13, 2023

I was also shocked to see Anne Heche excluded from the #Oscars In Memoriam. She struggled her entire life with severe mental health & substance use issues related to early childhood trauma. Tabloids tore her apart when she came out as bi. She died in August at the age of 53. pic.twitter.com/Iw77IQXfUg — Mae Murray (@maeisafraid) March 13, 2023

Tom Sizemore — again, Spielberg is RIGHT THERE! a major name to have forgotten pic.twitter.com/CE6BYUizDc — Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) March 13, 2023

