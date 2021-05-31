Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares Sweet 'Fast & Furious' Family Photo
The Fast & Furious cast has always been all about family and the late Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is no exception. The 22-year-old model took to Instagram to share a family photo of herself alongside Walker's Fast & Furious co-star, Vin Diesel and his daughter, Hania, 13.
"Family <3," she captioned the sweet snap of her and Hania embracing Diesel.
Meadow has stayed closed with Diesel and his family since her father tragically died in a car crash in November 2013.
Back in June 2020, Meadow shared a selfie with Diesel's three children, Hania, son Vincent, 11, and daughter Pauline, 6, whom Diesel named after his late co-star.
The photo featured all of the kids sporting big grins on Instagram with the caption, "family, forever."
Diesel himself has been open about his close bond with Meadow. In November 2019, he praised Meadow on her 21st birthday.
"I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming... but the truth is I have always been proud of you," Diesel gushed alongside a sweet shot of Meadow with his daughter, Pauline. "Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid," signing the note, "Uncle Vin."
For more from the Fast family, watch the video below.
