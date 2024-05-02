Marvel has tapped another big Hollywood name for its universe!

In May 2024, ET confirmed that Black Bird star Paul Walter Hauser is joining The Fantastic Four. Deadline was first to report the news, though no details about the character are currently available.

A month prior, ET confirmed that Julia Garner is set to take on the role of the Silver Surfer in the upcoming film. According to Deadline, who first reported the news, Garner will play the comic book version of the character, Shalla-Bal. The news comes as the quartet of actors making up the iconic quartet was previously announced.

The titular foursome was announced in February 2024, after years of speculation about remaking the comic quartet's live-action story on the big screen for the third time in less than 20 years.

Pedro Pascal is set to star as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic. Mission: Impossible and The Crown star Vanessa Kirby will play Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman. Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn will play Sue's brother, the wisecracking Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch. And The Bear's Eben Moss-Bacharach will return to the MCU as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing.

Marvel shared the news with a cute illustration of the team in celebration of Valentine's Day.

"Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four," the post was captioned. "Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025."

Marvel president Kevin Feige announced the upcoming film at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. Originally slated to premiere later this year, The Fantastic Four was likely delayed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

The Fantastic Four will kick off the MCU's Phase 6, which Feige revealed will "end the Multiverse Saga," concluding with two new Avengers films: Avengers 5 (formerly subtitled The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Fantastic Four is set to premiere July 25, 2025.

RELATED CONTENT: