Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine are both sporting baby bumps! On Thursday, Konkle announced that she is pregnant with her first child, just a few months after Erskine revealed that she too is expecting.

"It only took me nine months to post but the family is expanding any second now ❤️," Konkle, 33, captioned a series of Instagram photos, one of which showed off her growing stomach and another a selfie with her boyfriend, Alex Anfanger.

The baby news comes almost three months after Erskine announced that she was pregnant and engaged to actor Michael Angarano. "When 2 becomes 3 😍👼," the 33-year-old actress captioned her baby and engagement announcement this past November.

Angarano, who recently appeared in PEN15, also posted a pic of him cradling his new fiancee's baby bump.

Konkle isn't the only celebrity to reveal she's pregnant this week! Halsey also announced she's expecting. Check out her Instagram reveal below.

