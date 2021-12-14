Penélope Cruz Reacts to 'And Just Like That's Big Death (Exclusive)

And Just Like That, Penélope Cruz is sharing her reaction to that shocking death on last week's premiere of the Sex and the City revival.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Cruz, who was being honored at the Museum of Modern Art's Film Benefit presented by Chanel Tuesday night, where the Parallel Mothers actress, who made a cameo in the franchise's second film, shared just what she thought about Mr. Big's (Chris Noth) unexpected passing.

"I guess most people know already, but I could not believe it," Cruz admitted. "I'm thinking then, maybe fifty episodes will be with flashbacks and we will get to have a little more of that relationship there."

The Academy Award-winning actress was recognized for her contributions in cinema at 14th annual benefit, which has given the honor to the likes of Cate Blanchett, Tom Hanks, Martin Scorsese and more. Cruz told ET she felt "happy and grateful" to be receiving the honor.

"It's a huge honor," Cruz gushed. "And I feel happy and grateful and kind of overwhelmed. And I will relax after my speech, because it always makes me nervous to get up there and speak. I am very touched by all the friends that have come here tonight to support and this is a huge honor for me."

The night was about singing Cruz's praises and several of her colleagues did, including Anne Hathaway, Diane Kruger and more. When ET told Cruz about what they had to say about her, the 47-year-old actress couldn't help but feel taken aback by the sweet surprise.

"She's here?" Cruz asked. "I'm a huge fan of hers too and I'm so happy she's here. I can't wait to see her."

Cruz's latest film, Parallel Mothers, is getting a lot of Oscar buzz, but she says, it was a treasure alone just to have the opportunity to play the part in the Pedro Almodóvar project.

"The thing is that, to have been able to play her, to play this character, has already been such an incredible treasure, such an incredible gift that Pedro has given me once again, so I'm very grateful for his trust and what more could I ask for?" Cruz said. "I've learned so much from him. And he's someone so important in my life. He's not just a director I work with, he's one of my closest friends, he's like family. He keeps challenging me with these beautiful characters and I feel really, really grateful."

For more on the SATC premiere that has the world talking, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Javier Bardem on Navigating Awards Season With Wife Penélope Cruz

'And Just Like That' Cast Reacts to That Major Premiere Death

Penélope Cruz Is the Epitome of Sophistication at 2020 Oscars

'And Just Like That' Cast Reacts to That Major Death (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery