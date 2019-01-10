Penn Badgley is warning fans off of their love for his creepy character on his latest series.

Throughout the week, the 32-year-old actor has been calling out fans who tweet him thristy messages about Joe Goldberg, his stalker character on You. On the series, Badgley's Joe falls for and stalks a girl named Beck (Elizabeth Lail). The obsession -- spoiler alert -- turns deadly when Joe begins killing off people in Beck's life.

Despite the creepy nature of the show -- and the disturbing factors that make up Joe -- some fans are swooning over Badgley's bookstore manager character. Badgley, it turns out, hilariously took issue with his appealing nature.

"I've never trusted anyone less than @PennBadgley," one fan wrote. Badgley called the tweet his "favorite feedback so far."

My favorite feedback so far 😂 https://t.co/jDWLRw2o5C — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) January 8, 2019

The real humor kicked in with the next tweet, which featured a fan asking Badgley to "kidnap me pls." "No thx," he wrote back.

Another Twitter user even compared Joe to Badgley's other well-known role, Dan Humphrey on Gossip Girl. "Okay but @PennBadgley was sexy as Dan but lord Joe is a whole new level," the fan wrote.

"... Of problems, right?" Badgley tentatively questioned.

When a different user responded to Badgley's tweet by saying, "no we love joe in this house," he answered with a pun of his own. "Which house is that? The House of Representatives? ;) ok no more puns. Thanks for the love but... you know what I’m sayin 🙏🏻💁🏻‍♂️"

Which house is that? The House of Representatives? ;) ok no more puns. Thanks for the love but... you know what I’m sayin 🙏🏻💁🏻‍♂️ — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) January 9, 2019

The next tweet made Badgley question his career decisions. "If @PennBadgley keeps playing stalker dudes obsessed with reading and writing, i have no choice but to believe he is in real life. shady mf smh," a fan wrote, referencing Badgley's Gossip Girl role once more.

"Yeah I really should consult with my agent about this huh," Badgley quipped.

Yeah I really should consult with my agent about this huh https://t.co/cmrr7wJo9f — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) January 9, 2019

Not everyone was a fan of Joe, though. One Twitter user wrote, "the amount of people romanticizing @PennBadgley's character in YOU scares me," to which the actor wholeheartedly agreed.

"Ditto," he said. "It will be all the motivation I need for season 2."

Ditto. It will be all the motivation I need for season 2. https://t.co/fy2hojauDG — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) January 9, 2019

Even that statement from Badgley didn't turn the tide for many Joe fans, one of whom wrote, "I'm telling u it's ur face that does it. Ur gorgeous. I can see past that crazy sh*t lol."

"But you're supposed to see past my face TO the crazy sh*t!" Badgley lamented. "It’s the other way! The other wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyhhyyyyggg :)"

But you’re supposed to see past my face TO the crazy shit! It’s the other way! The other wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyhhyyyyggg :) — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) January 9, 2019

"Said this already but @PennBadgley is breaking my heart once again as Joe. What is it about him? 💔," another fan questioned.

"A: He is a murderer," Badgley quipped.

A: He is a murderer https://t.co/g2g4f3JvaF — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) January 9, 2019

Another fan responded to Badgley's "murderer" line, writing, "but we can do nothing if you're a hot murderer lmao."

"Then we got nothing left," Badgley said. "'Thanks 2019 but we'll take the check plz' - Humanity."

Then we got nothing left.



“Thanks 2019 but we’ll take the check plz”

- Humanity — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) January 9, 2019

Additionally, Badgley reposted a meme about the odd Joe obsession as well as a poll asking whether murder or cheating was worse. "I'm gonna amp this poll so we can just... see," Badgley wrote of the poll.

I’m gonna amp this poll so we can just... see https://t.co/QMOvdB6Imo — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) January 10, 2019

ET caught up with the actor back in September and he discussed the problematic fascination that people have with Joe.

"The question really does become: What time are we in? What moment are we in that we find this so compelling? I'm not saying it's bad to find it compelling, but what is it that people like so much?" he said. "I think with this show, we have the opportunity to explore and we don't necessarily have to feel bad about it, but we should be asking the question."

"And then there's this other part, where Joe demands that we recognize where we have been operating under faulty logic," Badgley added. "Like, 'Oh yeah, I was kinda doing it. I just wasn't doing what he did.' How disingenuous is it for me to feel so far from how he's behaving if I'm at the trail-head -- he's much further down and he went off on a detour and he's lost in the woods -- and maybe I should just not be here at all. Maybe I should be at a different park. It's an interesting idea."

"It's an interesting part of this conversation about why we might like Joe, what we find about him that is relatable. In a way, he's trying to be the kind of man that he's seen in movies," he continued. "He's also threatened by the kind of man he thinks he's meant to be, in terms of a brooding, brutish man; strong, cold predator, more or less. How predatory are the male icons we've loved for decades? He's threatened by the male archetype and then he tries to embody it, and he's sorely mistaken on both counts. But there is a point where I can't blame him and then past that point, he must be blamed."

