Peta Murgatroyd can't help but gush over her and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's son, Shai. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram Wednesday to celebrate Shai's sixth birthday and reflect on the bittersweet moment of watching their son grow up.

"My favorite sweet smart funny boy is 6 🎉🎉🎉," Murgatroyd began. "Slightly teared up this morning thinking about how the early years are over. I made Shai promise though that he won’t get any bigger than 6….I said I will still throw you birthday parties each year but you have to stay this way forever. He said 'Ok Mummy' 🥹."

"Life is short, I want to sit in these precious moments forever ❤️," she continued. "Happy 6th Birthday Shai 🎁."

The sweet post featured photos of the playful 6-year-old posing and smiling for the camera, wearing a "birthday boy" ribbon on his shirt.

Murgatroyd shared more on her Instagram Stories, where she shared a video of her praising her son on his special day.

"Today is my baby's birthday," Murgatroyd, 36, began. "He's six. He's so sweet. He's so kind. He's just the best."

Mugratroyd continued, "We had a beautiful morning opening prezzies before school. He was a little bit late to school, and now, I'm on the search -- on the hunt, for vanilla cupcakes."

On the search for vanilla cupcakes, the proud mom said she's preparing to drop off birthday supplies and surprises for Shai's class as he celebrates the milestone moment with his classmates.

Chmerkovskiy shared a post of his own in celebration of the little one, calling Shai "kind, smart, beautiful and incredibly funny."

"Happy birthday to my kind, smart, beautiful and incredibly funny 6 year old!," the 42-year-old dance pro wrote. "You’ve been an amazing part of our life with @petamurgatroyd and we are so proud of the boy you’re growing up to be."



"I know these 6 years flew by but I’ve experienced so much happiness just from being around you, so much emotion I’ve never felt before and I will always be there for you for as long as I live," Chmerkovskiy continued. "This bond is unlike anything I’ve experienced. This love is heart achingly beautiful. This day is one of my favorite days every single year. I love you beyond words!"



"P.S. Please pause on the whole growing up thing for a moment 😭😭😭," he added, sharing his wife's sentiment about watching the little one grow up right before their very eyes.

The couple welcomed Shai in January 2017, six months before tying the knot in a lavish ceremony in New York that July.

