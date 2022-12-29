Peta Murgatroyd Mourns the Death of Her Father Derek

Peta Murgatroyd is mourning the death of her father, Derek.

The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram to announce her father's death Thursday, and penned a heartfelt tribute to the man, who she called her "teddy bear."

"To the Greatest Dad, my teddy bear," Peta began. "This is the end of our ride earth side. Oh how I wish we could take this boat trip again. In the next life we will. This glance to each other was perfectly captured, you were so content, at sea where you were always meant to be. I know though that you will continue to ride with me until I see you again."

She continued, "I hope I made you proud these 36 years. You were my everything and I will miss you until my days here are done. I will hold the warmth of your hand in my heart forever. Always your 'darling baby girl' as you would say. I love you until the 12th of never. Forever Daddy’s Girl."

In addition to her goodbye message to her father, Peta posted a pair of photos showing her alongside the 81-year-old -- one aboard a boat -- where she said her father was "always meant to be" -- and another from his hospital bed.

The 36-year-old dancer's post was met with plenty of support in the comments from her DWTS fam, including her sister-in-law, Jenna Johnson, who recounted her own experience with Peta's father.

"Will never forget our jazz club night with him. Pure joy and happiness. ♥️," Johnson wrote, with Alan Bersten also commenting, "Oh Peta I am so sorry for your loss. You have definitely made him proud. Sending you so much love ❤️."

Peta's husband and fellow dancer, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, also commented, simply leaving behind a broken heart emoji.

While posting often about her husband and their son 5-year-old son Shai, Peta's also shared her love for her parents with her followers. In 2018, she posted a sweet Father's Day tribute to her dad, writing, "I love you Dad! This father-daughter time was amazing and I feel completely rejuvenated having you here with me," she captioned the Instagram post. "Today is yours and I love you immensely."

See more on the dancer and her family below.

