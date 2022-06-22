​Peta Murgatroyd has started her first round of IVF treatments. The Dancing With the Stars alum, took to Instagram Wednesday to share a video, where she gave herself the first of many injections of in her and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's journey toward baby no. 2.

The video begins with a fresh-faced Peta in a gray cropped longsleeve shirt and sweats, leaving just her stomach -- the injection site -- exposed. "So, this is it, I'm in my bathroom the first night that I'm gonna be doing my IVF treatment," Peta began. "I'm excited. I have two injections to do. I'm gonna kept it real with you guys."

While Peta said she's "very used" to injections after receiving peptide treatments, the dance pro did wince a bit at the size of the needles she had to inject herself with.

"Well, the needle is definitely longer and thicker," Peta said while inserting the injection pen into her stomach. "Woo. Finito. I feel fine. It's done," she added.

Peta also addressed the possibility of gaining weight as a result of her IVF treatments, something she said she accepted as part of the process.

"I was also told that I will put on a little weight with this," Peta shared. "What are you gonna do? What are you gonna do? You want a baby, then, it's what I'm doing." She continued, "Actually, luckily, my husband likes a little extra, like, cushion for the pushin' you know what I'm saying, so it's fine."

For the second shot, Peta mixed some liquid before attaching the needle head to the syringe. After some confusion, she was again successful.

"Success," Peta cried out before doing a little dance. While Peta acknowledged that there's not guarantees with IVF, she did say that this is the most excited she's been in a "very long time."

"It's done! Guys, I know there's no promises, I know that this is a risk, a gamble, we don't know what's gonna happen, but I think this is the most excited I've been in a very long time. I just pray that these medications don't make me crazy," she noted before promising to share updates with fans in the morning.

In the caption, Peta thanked her fans for coming along this journey with her, and urged people to "normalize the conversations" around miscarriages and IVF.

"My first night of IVF treatment 🙏🏻 Taking you guys on this journey with me for baby no: 2 is actually kinda special and incredible. I love sharing stuff with you all, and well….this is me being as transparent as possible," Peta wrote. "Let’s normalize the conversations surrounding miscarriages and IVF and create an environment that is more comfortable for all women ❤️."

She also thanked her doctor for making this process possible, adding, "Thank you @drmarksurrey @scrcivf for making this possible for my family XO."

Peta's first IVF treatment comes just one day after she and Maksim revealed that Peta suffered a miscarriage while Maksim was in Ukraine. The dancer was rushed to the hospital amid a battle COVID-19, when she found out she was pregnant.

"I had no strength. I couldn't open a dishwasher. I couldn't open the fridge to feed Shai, to get him some toast," Peta, who has suffered three miscarriages, told People, noting that she called 911 while the couple's 5-year-old son, Shai, watched. "It got so bad that my breath was starting to be affected. It was really dramatic."

At the hospital, Peta called Maksim so he could hear what the doctor had to say, which was ultimately that -- unbeknownst to them -- she had been pregnant, but had already lost the baby. "He heard the doctor say, 'You're pregnant,' " she recalls, adding that her husband began to celebrate, not hearing the bad news.

"I ultimately had no idea [I was pregnant], which in hindsight was better for my recovery because I didn't have that super joyous moment of, 'I'm pregnant again!' " Peta explains. "I just had the moment of, 'You lost it.'"

Peta contracted COVID while visiting Maksim in Ukraine in hopes to conceive a baby. "I was like, 'Screw it. I'm going to fly to you in Ukraine. I'm ovulating soon. Let's make it happen,'" she says.

However, when she returned home, her body couldn't handle what was happening. "I felt like I was dying, but then I obviously knew what had happened," she shares. "It was just all too much for my body and I couldn't do it. I couldn't believe that this was happening to me."

Maksim -- who was in Ukraine for work -- said he felt "helpless" as all of this was unfolding.

Though it sadly wasn't the first time the couple have suffered a miscarriage, with Peta experiencing pregnancy losses in both 2020 and 2021, the pair are remaining positive while the actively work towards giving Shai a sibling.

"For the first time in nearly two years, I feel excited. I'm in a much happier place. I got answers," Peta told the outlet.

For more on the couple, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Peta Murgatroyd Suffered Miscarriage While Maks Was in Ukraine

Peta Murgatroyd Almost Sent Maksim Chmerkovskiy ‘Goodbye Text'

How Maksim Chmerkovskiy's Poland Return Is Affecting Peta Murgatroyd

Peta Murgatroyd Says She Almost Wrote Maksim Chmerkovskiy a ‘Goodbye Text’ Amid Ukraine Unrest (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery