Peter Green, Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder and Guitarist, Dead at 73
Peter Green, one of the co-founders and guitarist of Fleetwood Mac, has died. He was 73.
"It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep," the statement from Swan Turton law firm confirmed to multiple outlets. "A further statement will be provided in the coming days." ET has reached out for comment.
The East London native co-founded Fleetwood Mac with Mick Fleetwood and Jeremy Spencer in 1967. Green wrote one of the blues band's biggest hits, "Albatross." He also wrote "Oh Well," "Black Magic Woman," "The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)" and "Man of the World." Green recorded three albums with the group, their debut self-titled, Mr. Wonderful and Then Play On.
He departed the band in 1970 while struggling with mental health issues. He was later diagnosed with schizophrenia, and spent the mid-70s undergoing electro-convulsive therapy.
In 1998, Green was among the eight Fleetwood Mac members -- that also included Fleetwood, Spencer, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, John McVie, Christine McVie and Danny Kiran -- that were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
He made a comeback in 1996 with the new band called Splinter Group, before touring as Peter Green and Friends in the 2000s.
Upon hearing news of his death, friends and fans took to social media to pay their respects.
RELATED CONTENT:
Marlon Wayans' Mother Elvira Dies: Read His Emotional Tribute
Demitra 'Mimi' Roche, 'Bad Girls Club' Star, Dead at 34
Kelly Preston Dead at 57: Kirstie Alley and More Stars Pay Tribute
Related Gallery