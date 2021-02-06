A true rock star! Phoebe Bridgers brought some high-energy chaos to the stage with her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend.

After the songstress delivered her first performance of the night, belting out "Kyoto" while rocking her famous skeleton ensemble, she returned later in the evening for her second set, and blew fans' minds.

Donning an elaborate pearl necklace that evoked skeleton imagery, Bridgers delivered a beautifully muted performance of "I Know the End." As the song built to a climax, Bridgers and her bandmates shifted gears and began to really get into the song's punky, explosive finale.

As the song came to a close, Bridgers went full rock icon and decided to absolutely demolish both her electric guitar and a speaker on stage. With full, overhead swings, Bridgers smashed in the side of the guitar and the top of the audio equipment as fans cheered.

The cheers continued online as fans took to Twitter to praise and celebrate the triumphant, wild appearance.

Bridgers made her SNL debut alongside first-time host Dan Levy. In another highlight of the night, the Schitt's Creek star got a surprise visit from his dad, Eugene Levy, during his monologue.

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

