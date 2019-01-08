Phylicia Rashad Joins 'This Is Us' as Beth's Mother

This Is Ushas a new cast member!

ET confirms Phylicia Rashad will play Carol, Beth's (Susan Kelechi Watson) mother, in the second half of the NBC drama's third season, airing later this year. The Tony-winning actress will be the second member of Beth's immediate family who fans will get to know, the first being Beth's cousin, Zoe (Melanie Liburd), who was first introduced in the season two finale and is a regular on season three.

Rashad's episode will focus on Beth's backstory, according to Entertainment Weekly, who was first to report the casting news.

This Is Us' third season fall finale dropped some game-changing bombshells, leaving fans with many questions. ET spoke with Watson last month, where she weighed in on the midseason finale twists, including her flash-forward, Jack's brother, Nicky's, reappearance and more.

"I'm always happy when a big spoiler is out there because it's like, 'One less secret we gotta keep,'" she said. Hear what else she dished about Beth and Randall's relationship in the video below.

This Is Us returns Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Reporting by Philiana Ng.

