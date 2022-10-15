Pierce Brosnan Recalls 'Stupid' Comment to Tim Burton That Possibly Cost Him 'Batman'
Pierce Brosnan Explains Why He Wore His Own Wedding Ring in 'Bla…
Cuba Gooding Jr. Avoids Jail Time in Sexual Abuse Case Following…
Sharna Burgess Says She's 'Grateful Beyond Words' For Brian Aust…
'The Midnight Club' Cast and Creator on a Potential Season 2 (Ex…
Nolan Neal, 'AGT' and 'The Voice' Contestant, Dead at 41
Lisa Rinna Responds After Fans Boo Her at BravoCon (Exclusive)
Bill Murray Accused of Alleged Inappropriate Behavior on ‘Being …
'Sister Wives': Why Kody Prefers Robyn's House vs. Janelle's RV …
Kathy Hilton on Where She Stands With Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richar…
BravoCon 2022 Day 1: Biggest Highlights From the Red Carpet
Beyoncé Drops 7th Studio Album 'Renaissance,' Addresses Album Le…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Match In Black for First Appearan…
Christina Hall Accuses Ant Anstead of Using 'Manipulation Tactic…
Rob Schneider Claims Bill Murray 'Hated' 'Saturday Night Live' C…
'Big Bang Theory' Creator Chuck Lorre Jokes Kaley Cuoco Will Be …
King Charles' Coronation: What It Means for the Royal Rift and H…
Angelina Jolie's Email to Brad Pitt Resurfaces Online and Reveal…
Charlie Puth on His Upcoming Self-Titled Album and Dream Collabo…
Pierce Brosnan's role as Dr. Fate in Black Adam isn't the first time he was up for a superhero role. He was also up for Tim Burton's Batman, but a "stupid" comment may have stifled his chances at landing the iconic role.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the dashingly handsome Irish actor revealed that playing the superhero and sorcerer Dr. Fate in the DC universe was "the last thing on my mind."
Fallon then asked the 69-year-old actor if, throughout his career, he turned down roles -- like a superhero role -- because he wasn't willing to play a role of that nature at that point in his career. At the time, Brosnan was enjoying huge TV success in Remington Steel, and he had also appeared in a couple other films, including Mrs. Doubtfire.
"No, not really," Brosnan said. "I mean, I went up for Batman way back in the day when Tim Burton was doing it. Obviously I didn't get the job."
Brosnan, of course, would ultimately land the iconic role of James Bond, but the lead role in Batman seemed within reach before his "stupid" comment.
"I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton, like, 'You know, I can't understand any man who would wear his underpants outside his trousers," quipped Brosnan, drawing laughter from Fallon and the crowd. "But, there you go. The best man got the job."
The "best man" being Michael Keaton.
ET caught up with Brosnan at the Black Adam premiere in New York City, where the actor opened up about how he pays tribute to his wife, Kelly Shaye Smith, in the new DC film.
"This is our wedding ring and this is a watch that Keely bought me many years ago with an inscription that [reads], 'Time flies on love's wings,'" Brosnan shared with ET's Rachel Smith. "I decided to wear it for this character. It seemed appropriate."
He added of Dr. Fate, "The man [has] traversed the ages of time. He's one of the most powerful sorcerers in the DC comic book world. He did have a wife called Enza, and she was even more powerful than him I hear."
Black Adam, also starring Dwayne Johnson, Viola Davis, Noah Centineo and Aldis Hodge, hits theaters on Oct. 21.
RELATED CONTENT:
How Pierce Brosnan Honors His Wife in 'Black Adam'
Pierce Brosnan Throws Shade at Daniel Craig's Last James Bond Movie
Pierce Brosnan Posts Tribute to 'Greatest James Bond' Sean Connery
Related Gallery