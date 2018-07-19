Pierce Brosnan Shares Sweet Post With Wife Keely Shaye Smith to Celebrate 25 Years Together

Pierce Brosnan and his wife are celebrating a big milestone.

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate 25 years with Keely Shaye Smith. The pair tied the knot in 2001 and share two sons together -- 21-year-old Dylan and 17-year-old Paris.

"Thank you for the love my love of these past 25 years, onwards... 🌹❤️," Brosnan, 65, captioned a snap of him and Smith grinning lovingly at each other.

The couple has never been shy about their fondness for each other, frequently packing on the PDA and taking romantic trips together. Brosnan even posted a second pic with his wife on Thursday. "Hello NYC ...it’s Mama Mia time ...🌹❤️," he wrote alongside a selfie of the pair walking the streets of New York while Smith, 54, holds sunflowers.

ET caught up with Brosnan and Smith at the London premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again on Monday, where they discussed Brosnan's singing and dancing in the upcoming sequel to 2008's Mamma Mia.

"I just think this is a wonderful opportunity to showcase his comedic chops and to sing and to dance and to do something completely different," Smith said of her husband. "It inspires people."

"Yes, I do sing again. Whether you like it or not!" Brosnan quipped. "But not as much as last time."

Here's more on the couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

Pierce Brosnan and His Wife Show Major PDA on the Red Carpet: See the Adorable Pics!

Pierce Brosnan Jokes His Wife Is 'Very Fond' of the Beard He Grew for 'The Son'

Pierce Brosnan Recalls Working With Robin Williams on 'Mrs. Doubtfire,' Shares Epic Flashback Photo

Related Gallery