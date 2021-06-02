Pink and Carey Hart Share Sweet Photos of Daughter Willow in Celebration of Her 10th Birthday
Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, are celebrating their daughter, Willow's, 10th birthday by sharing some never-before-seen family photos. The couple each took to Instagram Wednesday, where Carey shared several sweet snaps of Willow growing up over the last decade, while the "All I Know So Far" singer posted a behind-the-scenes moment of her and Willow prepping for one of her concerts.
"The love of my life. My #1. The person who taught me instant love. The person who taught me to be a father. Happy 10th willow," the proud dad wrote alongside the photo slideshow. "You are growing up way too fast. But because you have an amazing mother and myself, I can’t wait to see the strong and independent woman you become. I love you."
Pink thanked her "dear one" in the caption for her birthday tribute to Willow.
"My dear one. Little tree. Thank you. Happy Birthday. #thisisten #adecadeoflove❤️," she wrote.
Pink and Carey have shared lots of memorable moments of both Willow and their son, Jameson, 4, over the years, including when the singer gave a powerful shout-out to her daughter while accepting the Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards and the countless cameos both of her children have made in her music videos.
Just days ahead of her 10th birthday, Willow joined her mom for her aerial performance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where she accepted the ICON Award. Willow impressively flew through the air as Pink kicked off her performance with their duet, "Cover Me in Sunshine."
Pink brought both her kids to the awards show, inviting Willow and Jameson to walk the red carpet with her, adorably striking poses as photographers snapped their pics.
For more on the singer and her family, watch the video below.
